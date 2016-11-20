NOTEBOOK: Bush takes it back to his RB days

He juked a defender, set up his blocks and beat everyone to the end zone.

"It's just going back to my running back days," Bush said after the game. "It's kind of natural for me. Our guys put bodies on bodies and getting blocks and I saw a lot of blue on the sideline. Once I got the ball, I saw clear day light. All I have to do is stay on my feet."

Bush returned the interception 39 yards for a touchdown give the Lions a 16-9 lead and help eek out an eventual 26-19 come-from-behind win.

Bush also recorded a tackle for loss in the open field in the third quarter on a key 3rd and 2 pass completion to Jaguars tight end Julius Thomas. He finished with three tackles.

"He's an unusual guy just in terms of how much ground he can cover," head coach Jim Caldwell said. "He can really run and he runs well. He's active, he's aggressive and once he gets the ball in his hand he can do something with it.

"I'm not certain I've seen a better run in a crowd than that one. He did a nice job of finishing it off."

EBRON STILL HOT