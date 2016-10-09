NOTEBOOK: Breaking down Stafford's anticipatory pass to Tate

No such luck.

Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata injured his shoulder in the third quarter and did not return.

The team also lost starting slot cornerback Quandre Diggs late in the fourth quarter to an undisclosed injury that kept him out of the rest of the game.

"Yeah, we had people go down left and right, but you know, our team is resilient," defensive end Devin Taylor said. "It's one of the things that Coach Caldwell tells us, you know, is to keep fighting no matter who's in, whoever goes down.

"That's why we have so many people that get reps in practice and everything because it allows us in game situations like this to just everyone keep playing no matter what."

The Ngata and Diggs injuries will have to be monitored throughout the week.

GETTING SOME RUN

Caldwell said after the game that it was his plan throughout the week to get rookie center/guard Graham Glasgow and veteran cornerback Johnson Bademosi some run in the game.

Glasgow played in place of starter Laken Tomlinson at left guard for a few series, and Bademosi did the same for Nevin Lawson.

Tomlinson and Lawson have struggled with consistency early on this season.

"We had talked about it and decided to do it earlier in the week," Caldwell said, when asked specifically about Glasgow after the game.

"We wanted to get the young guy a little bit of the opportunity. We wanted to get his feet wet a little bit, so we put him in and out."

MARVELOUS MARVIN

Marvin Jones Jr. entered Sunday's game needing just 18 yards to reach 500 receiving through the Lions' first five games, a mark only Herman Moore (1996) and Calvin Johnson (2012) had reached before him in franchise history.