NOTEBOOK: Austin, Cooter expected back for 2016

Jan 19, 2016 at 03:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The gang is getting back together for the 2016 season.

It was announced last Friday that Jim Caldwell will return for a third season as head coach.

Teryl Austin, his defensive coordinator the last two years, was a popular head-coaching candidate this offseason, but the final opening was filled Sunday with Mike Mularkey taking over in Tennessee, which means Austin should be back in Detroit for another season.

Austin drew interest from Tennessee, Cleveland, Miami, Philadelphia and the New York Giants for head-coach vacancies this offseason.

Austin, 50, pulled the reins for one of the league's most dominant defenses in 2014. That unit struggled out of the gates this past season following the losses of Ndamukong Suh and DeAndre Levy, but finished the year strong, allowing 11 fewer points per game the second half of the year.

Jim Bob Cooter, who took over as offensive coordinator midway through last season, is returning in that role next season.

Cooter's offensive was a perfect fit for quarterback Matthew Stafford, who had 19 touchdowns vs. just two interceptions and completed 70 percent of his passes under Cooter. He had just 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions the first half of the season under Joe Lombardi.

With Caldwell's coaching staff intact, the focus now shifts to the offseason to-do list of self-evaluation, free agency and the draft.

The East-West Shrine Game is this week, followed by the Senior Bowl next week and the NFL Scouting Combine in February.

NEW AGENT FOR SLAY

Darius Slay is hoping a breakout third season lands him a new long-term contract this offseason.

Slay recently parted ways with Eugene Parker as his agent and hired Drew Rosenhaus, the NFL Network reported over the weekend.

Slay is entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2016 that will pay him a base salary of $976,269 with a $100,000 roster bonus and $50,000 workout bonus as a second-round pick in 2013.

Slay had a very good season in 2015, finishing as the second-ranked corner in the NFL by Pro Football Focus. He typically drew the opponent's best receiver and had two interceptions on the year.

The Lions could have upwards of $30 million in cap space this offseason and GM Bob Quinn will have to make a decision on extending Slay now and potentially a couple of his teammates from the 2013 draft, including Ziggy Ansah (though the Lions have control of his contract for at least two more seasons), Larry Warford, Devin Taylor, Sam Martin and Theo Riddick, who will all be free agents after the 2016 season.

SCOUTING SHAKEUP

The Lions have moved on from their longest-tenured scout, Scott McEwen, after 29 seasons with the team, according to multiple reports.

McEwen joined the Lions in 1987. He was a senior personnel executive last season and the team's former director of college scouting.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions add Todd Wash, Seth Ryan, Kelvin Sheppard and Brian Duker to coaching staff

The Detroit Lions announced four additions to the coaching staff Wednesday.

news

Back from injury, Hyder Jr. is focused on the future

Defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. isn't giving much thought to the Achilles injury that prematurely ended his 2017 season.

news

Redding hoping to build on impressive offseason

After a pretty impressive offseason, undrafted free agent wide receiver Teo Redding knows he needs to continue to improve to make an impression.

news

O'HARA: How Lions have worked to build a run game

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what the Lions have done to build a running game this year, and some key events that made an impact in the past.

news

NFC NORTH: Where each team stands after offseason program

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand following the offseason training program.

news

O'HARA: What we learned from offseason program

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Lions offseason training program.

news

WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions finish offseason program

Catch up on all the Lions news from the past seven days with the Week in Review.

news

O'HARA: Lawson says Slay set higher standard for secondary

As Nevin Lawson prepares for his fifth season as a Lion, he feels that Darius Slay's performance last year set a higher standard.

news

Patricia bringing an intensity to Lions

The offseason program provided the first look at what to expect from the Lions under head coach Matt Patricia.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 Lions with breakout potential

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five Lions who have breakout potential.

news

Lions sign TE Sean McGrath and waive TE Wes Saxton

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday they have signed TE Sean McGrath and waived TE Wes Saxton.

news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who stood out this offseason?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Lions wrap up the offseason training program.

Advertising