NOTEBOOK: Austin, Cooter expected back for 2016

Teryl Austin, his defensive coordinator the last two years, was a popular head-coaching candidate this offseason, but the final opening was filled Sunday with Mike Mularkey taking over in Tennessee, which means Austin should be back in Detroit for another season.

Austin drew interest from Tennessee, Cleveland, Miami, Philadelphia and the New York Giants for head-coach vacancies this offseason.

Austin, 50, pulled the reins for one of the league's most dominant defenses in 2014. That unit struggled out of the gates this past season following the losses of Ndamukong Suh and DeAndre Levy, but finished the year strong, allowing 11 fewer points per game the second half of the year.

Jim Bob Cooter, who took over as offensive coordinator midway through last season, is returning in that role next season.

Cooter's offensive was a perfect fit for quarterback Matthew Stafford, who had 19 touchdowns vs. just two interceptions and completed 70 percent of his passes under Cooter. He had just 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions the first half of the season under Joe Lombardi.

With Caldwell's coaching staff intact, the focus now shifts to the offseason to-do list of self-evaluation, free agency and the draft.

The East-West Shrine Game is this week, followed by the Senior Bowl next week and the NFL Scouting Combine in February.

