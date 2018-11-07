NOTEBOOK: Ansah feels 'amazing' after return

Defensive end Ziggy Ansah was stopped in the locker room Monday and asked how he felt one day after playing in his first game since Week 1.

"I feel amazing," Ansah said.

That's a good sign for both Ansah and the Lions moving forward. Ansah was on a pitch count last week vs. the Vikings after missing the previous six games. He played just 12 snaps, but was able to record a big sack, making the most of his limited playing time.

Ansah was expecting his snap count to be closely monitored, as his return to full participation is a process that will be week to week.

But the expectation is for Ansah's snap count to increase as he better acclimates himself back into playing condition.

"We'll see how it goes during the week and we'll all find out on Sunday how many reps I get," Ansah said about his playing time in Chicago.

With the Lions in a precarious position at 3-5 heading into Chicago, leaning more heavily on arguably their best pass rusher seems like a good bet, as long as Ansah shows he can handle more this week at practice.

"I thought it was a good first game back for Ziggy," Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni said. "He played hard. Obviously, he had a very nice play on that sack, it was a very explosive play. Good to see him feeling better and playing hard.