NOTEBOOK: Abdullah eager to get some carries

But just how many carries he'll get this week, and subsequent Sundays to follow, is a bit of a mystery.

He's never carried the ball more than 16 times in a game, and it looks like he'll again be part of a back-by-committee approach, with Theo Riddick, Zach Zenner and Dwayne Washington also in the mix.

"I don't envision him carrying the ball 30 times in a ballgame," head coach Jim Caldwell said of Abdullah. "I think he's capable, certainly, but that's not his strength.

"Do I think that he's durable enough to do it? Absolutely. Do I think he's strong enough to do it? Absolutely. I just don't think that's his cup of tea, but he'll be effective for us."

Abdullah is most effective when the Lions are finding ways to get him the ball all over the field. He's a good receiver out of the backfield, and he led the NFL in kickoff return yards last year, though it's unclear if he'll continue that role in 2016.

Abdullah emerged as the Lions' top running back last season after getting over some early fumbling issues. He led the team with 597 yards on the ground and 1,857 all-purpose yards (including over 1,000 kickoff return yards). He was particularly strong running the football the second half of the season, averaging 4.8 yards per carry over that stretch.

"We keep an eye on all our guys, you know, how many reps we're playing," offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said. "We'll have a discussion going into every game and we'll have a plan going in for each position.

"Now every position's a little bit different, running back being one of those. You've got a couple guys that have some experience, have done some good things, will play different roles in this game for us, so we'll be keeping an eye on all sorts of guys."

OLD GUYS

Lions receiver Anquan Boldin, Colts rush linebacker Robert Mathis and Colts running back Frank Gore have 40 years of NFL experience between them, and even at the twilight of their respective careers, the trio will play big roles for their teams on Sunday.