Ngata and Walker fit in Detroit's multiple defense

"Obviously, those two guys are guys who can hit and run," head coach Jim Caldwell said of Ngata and Walker at the NFL League Meetings last month. "They're big people that are tough to move. They also give you push in pass rush."

Austin is fairly multiple in the fronts he throws at opponents both in-game and week-to-week. Detroit's also a very effective stunting defense. Detroit led the NFL last season by generating quarterback pressure 54 percent of the time they stunted, per Pro Football Focus statistics.

Walker played every position along New Orleans' front in 2014, and Ngata's roamed anywhere from the nose tackle to the three-technique in Detroit.

"We're very, very multiple in what we do and we try to adjust according to guys strengths to put them in the best position to be successful for us," Caldwell said.

"Those guys give (Austin) a chance to really do what we do best. It'll help us stop the run. When you can stop the run you have an opportunity, obviously, to put some pressure on teams on the outside with Ziggy (Ansah) and the pass rush. Those guys upfront give our linebackers a chance to run."