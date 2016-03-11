NFL announces compensatory draft picks

The NFL handed out a total of 33 compensatory draft picks Friday afternoon. The Lions were awarded two of them -- a third rounder (95th overall) and sixth rounder (210th).

Compensatory picks are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors from free agents lost and gained the previous offseason. Under the rules for compensatory draft selections, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks.

The Lions lost defensive tackles Ndamukong Suh and Nick Fairley, offensive lineman Garrett Reynolds and tight end Kellen Davis in free agency last offseason. Only the signing of cornerback Josh Wilson counted in their favor for the formula.

Hence the two picks.