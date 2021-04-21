NFL adopts rule changes for 2021 season

The NFL has adopted six new playing rules for the 2021 season and one approved change to their bylaws.

One of the biggest changes is the expansion of jersey number options for certain positions.

Running backs, tight ends and receivers can now wear any jersey number 1-49 and 80-89.

Defensive backs can wear numbers 1-49. Linebackers can wear 1-59 and 90-99.

Offensive linemen can wear between 50-79. Defensive linemen can wear numbers 50-79 and 90-99.

Expect there to be a number of jersey changes around the league given the lighter restrictions heading into the 2021 season.

Here's a look at all the new rule and bylaw changes:

Rule changes:

Overtime has been eliminated in the preseason. The establishment of a maximum number of players in the setup zone. The replay official and designated members of the officiating department can now provide certain objective information to the on-field officials. The enforcement of all accepted penalties committed by either team during successive try attempts. The addition of a loss of down for a second forward pass from behind the line and for a pass thrown after the ball returns behind the line. Expanded jersey number options for certain positions.

Bylaw change: