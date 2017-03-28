 Skip to main content
Advertising

NFL adopts rule changes for 2017 season

Mar 28, 2017 at 08:30 AM

PHOENIX – The NFL Annual Meetings have concluded, and the league's owners have adopted eight new playing rules proposals, three new bylaw proposals and one resolution proposal for the 2017 season.

Approved 2017 Playing Rules Proposals:

-By Philadelphia: Prohibits the "leaper" block attempt on field goal and extra point plays.

- By Competition Committee: Makes permanent the rule that disqualifies a player who is penalized twice in one game for certain types of unsportsmanlike conduct fouls.

NFL Owners

View photos of the NFL owners before the league's annual owners meetings.

Seattle Seahawks
1 / 31

Seattle Seahawks

7161529
San Francisco 49ers
2 / 31

San Francisco 49ers

7161529
Los Angeles Rams
3 / 31

Los Angeles Rams

7161529
Arizona Cardinals
4 / 31

Arizona Cardinals

7161529
Oakland Raiders
5 / 31

Oakland Raiders

7161529
Los Angeles Chargers
6 / 31

Los Angeles Chargers

7161529
Kansas City Chiefs
7 / 31

Kansas City Chiefs

7161529
Denver Broncos
8 / 31

Denver Broncos

7161529
Washington Redskins
9 / 31

Washington Redskins

7161529
Philadelphia Eagles
10 / 31

Philadelphia Eagles

7161529
New York Giants
11 / 31

New York Giants

7161529
Dallas Cowboys
12 / 31

Dallas Cowboys

7161529
New York Jets
13 / 31

New York Jets

7161529
New England Patriots
14 / 31

New England Patriots

7161529
Miami Dolphins
15 / 31

Miami Dolphins

7161529
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 31

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7161529
Buffalo Bills
17 / 31

Buffalo Bills

7161529
New Orleans Saints
18 / 31

New Orleans Saints

7161529
Carolina Panthers
19 / 31

Carolina Panthers

7161529
Atlanta Falcons
20 / 31

Atlanta Falcons

7161529
Tennessee Titans
21 / 31

Tennessee Titans

7161529
Jacksonville Jaguars
22 / 31

Jacksonville Jaguars

7161529
Indianapolis Colts
23 / 31

Indianapolis Colts

7161529
Houston Texans
24 / 31

Houston Texans

7161529
Pittsburgh Steelers
25 / 31

Pittsburgh Steelers

7161529
Cleveland Browns
26 / 31

Cleveland Browns

7161529
Cincinnati Bengals
27 / 31

Cincinnati Bengals

7161529
Baltimore Ravens
28 / 31

Baltimore Ravens

7161529
Minnesota Vikings
29 / 31

Minnesota Vikings

7161529
Chicago Bears
30 / 31

Chicago Bears

7161529
Detroit Lions
31 / 31

Detroit Lions

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

-By Competition Committee: Changes the spot of the next snap after a touchback resulting from a free kick to the 25-yard line for one year only.

- By Competition Committee: Gives a receiver running a pass route defenseless player protection.

-By Competition Committee: Makes crackback blocks prohibited by a backfield player who is in motion, even if he is not more than two yards outside the tackle when the ball is snapped.

-By Competition Committee: Replaces the sideline replay monitor with a hand-held device and authorizes designated members of the officiating department to make the final decision on replay reviews.

-By Competition Committee: Makes it Unsportsmanlike Conduct to commit multiple fouls during the same down designed to manipulate the game clock.

-By Competition Committee: Makes actions to conserve time illegal after the two-minute warning of either half.

Approved 2017 Bylaw Proposals:

-By Competition Committee: Liberalizes rules for timing, testing, and administering physical examinations to draft-eligible players at a club's facility for one year only.

-By Competition Committee: Changes the procedures for returning a player on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform or Reserve/Non-Football Injury or Illness to the Active List to be similar to those for returning a player that was Designated for Return.

-By Competition Committee: The League office will transmit a Personnel Notice to clubs on Sundays during training camp and preseason.

Approved 2017 Resolution Proposal:

-By Competition Committee: Permits a contract or non-contract non-football employee to interview with and be hired by another club during the playing season, provided the employer club has consented.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions add Todd Wash, Seth Ryan, Kelvin Sheppard and Brian Duker to coaching staff

The Detroit Lions announced four additions to the coaching staff Wednesday.
news

Back from injury, Hyder Jr. is focused on the future

Defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. isn't giving much thought to the Achilles injury that prematurely ended his 2017 season.
news

Redding hoping to build on impressive offseason

After a pretty impressive offseason, undrafted free agent wide receiver Teo Redding knows he needs to continue to improve to make an impression.
news

O'HARA: How Lions have worked to build a run game

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what the Lions have done to build a running game this year, and some key events that made an impact in the past.
news

NFC NORTH: Where each team stands after offseason program

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand following the offseason training program.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from offseason program

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Lions offseason training program.
news

WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions finish offseason program

Catch up on all the Lions news from the past seven days with the Week in Review.
news

O'HARA: Lawson says Slay set higher standard for secondary

As Nevin Lawson prepares for his fifth season as a Lion, he feels that Darius Slay's performance last year set a higher standard.
news

Patricia bringing an intensity to Lions

The offseason program provided the first look at what to expect from the Lions under head coach Matt Patricia.
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 Lions with breakout potential

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five Lions who have breakout potential.
news

Lions sign TE Sean McGrath and waive TE Wes Saxton

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday they have signed TE Sean McGrath and waived TE Wes Saxton.
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who stood out this offseason?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Lions wrap up the offseason training program.
Advertising