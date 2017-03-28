NFL adopts rule changes for 2017 season

-By Competition Committee: Changes the spot of the next snap after a touchback resulting from a free kick to the 25-yard line for one year only.

- By Competition Committee: Gives a receiver running a pass route defenseless player protection.

-By Competition Committee: Makes crackback blocks prohibited by a backfield player who is in motion, even if he is not more than two yards outside the tackle when the ball is snapped.

-By Competition Committee: Replaces the sideline replay monitor with a hand-held device and authorizes designated members of the officiating department to make the final decision on replay reviews.

-By Competition Committee: Makes it Unsportsmanlike Conduct to commit multiple fouls during the same down designed to manipulate the game clock.

-By Competition Committee: Makes actions to conserve time illegal after the two-minute warning of either half.

Approved 2017 Bylaw Proposals:

-By Competition Committee: Liberalizes rules for timing, testing, and administering physical examinations to draft-eligible players at a club's facility for one year only.

-By Competition Committee: Changes the procedures for returning a player on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform or Reserve/Non-Football Injury or Illness to the Active List to be similar to those for returning a player that was Designated for Return.

-By Competition Committee: The League office will transmit a Personnel Notice to clubs on Sundays during training camp and preseason.

Approved 2017 Resolution Proposal: