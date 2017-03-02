NFC NORTH: What the head coaches are saying

The skinny: Lacy, who is still recovering from ankle surgery, is an unrestricted free agent. The bruising back, who's averaged at least 4.1 yards per attempt in each of his four NFL seasons, will know soon enough what the market for him is when free agency starts in little over a week.

Converted receiver Ty Montgomery was good filling in for the injured Lacy, and is staying at running back permanently. But if Lacy signs elsewhere, the Packers will need to boost the depth at the position.

Quotable: "Love to have Eddie back," Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said. "Eddie is working through his rehab down at the University of Alabama. Had a chance to visit with him about a week or so back.

"Once again, we're in the business phase. I don't really have anything for you. We want all of our free agents back. They're our guys. That's the way we view it from our program to them. But this is a business. It's never easy." MINNESOTA

Headline: Vikings need help along their offensive line

The skinny: Minnesota started 12 different offensive linemen last year and five different left tackles. Expect Minnesota to re-tool an obvious need upfront through both free agency and the draft.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said upgrading the offensive line is a priority, but it won't come at the cost of weakening some of their other positions of strength, particularly on defense.

Quotable: "Obviously, we're going to look very hard at the offensive line," Zimmer said. "We're going to look in free agency and all these places to fill holes, but I just want to be extremely careful that we don't rob Peter to pay Paul."

CHICAGO

Headline: Is quarterback in play for the Bears with the third pick in the draft?