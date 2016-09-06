NFC NORTH: Week 1 preview

Vikings GM Rick Spielman traded a first- and fourth-round pick to Philadelphia to acquire veteran quarterback Sam Bradford.

"I watched every game Sam played last year, and the last three games, I thought he was playing as well as anyone I saw last year," Spielman told Peter King of MMQB. "I don't think he's ever been on a team with a top 10 rushing offense. With 28 (Adrian Peterson) in our backfield, playing at a high level, with the defense we have, Sam's not gonna have to throw it 35 or 40 times every game. I know our coaches wanted him."

What to watch: Adrian Peterson is 31 years old. All reports out of Vikings camp over the last month were that he looks as strong as ever. He led the NFL with 1,485 rushing yards last season (4.5 average) and added 11 touchdowns.

Can he continue that kind of pace after 2,381 career NFL rushes? The Vikings need him to be that player more than ever with Bridgewater out. Does he still have it in him? The Titans ranked 18th against the run last season.

Biggest question mark: How long will it take for Bradford to pick up enough of the offense where he can start? Could it be Sunday in Tennessee?

If not, the Vikings will go with 36-year-old Shaun Hill, who is 16-18 in 34 career starts over a 10-year career.

Whoever starts at quarterback for Minnesota just has to be efficient. This is a team that runs the football and plays good defense. Just don't get in the way of that.

GREEN BAY

2015 record: 10-6

Key addition(s): WR Jordy Nelson (missed all of 2015; ACL), TE Jared Cook

Key losses: G Josh Sitton, WR James Jones, CB Casey Hayward, NT B.J. Raji (retirement)

Top 3 draft picks: DT Kenny Clark, OT Jason Spriggs, OLB Kyler Fackrell

Week 1 opponent: at Jacksonville

The return of Jordy Nelson after missing all of last season with a torn ACL gives quarterback Aaron Rodgers his most trusted deep threat back in the mix. Nelson had over 1,500 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in 2014. But is he still that same player after a year off? We'll see Sunday.

The Jaguars allowed the second most points per game (28.0) last season.

What to watch: The Packers didn't do a whole lot this offseason via free agency to boost a defense that was middle of the road (ranked 15th) last season. Clay Matthews and Julius Peppers are also a year older.

That unit will get a great test Week 1 against a Jaguars offense that had two 1,000-yard pass catchers in Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns last season, and employs an up and coming quarterback in Blake Bortles, who threw for nearly 4,500 yards last season with 35 touchdowns.

Biggest question mark: Will the Packers be getting the Eddie Lacy of 2014, the one who ran for 1,139 yards (4.6 average) with nine touchdowns? Or the Lacy of 2015, who ran for just 758 yards (4.1 average) and three touchdowns?

Lacy was overweight and mostly ineffective a season ago. To his credit, he came into Packers camp this offseason slimmed down and had a terrific camp and preseason. If he's back to being a 1,000-yard workhorse, and Nelson is still the same top-tier receiver, the Packers offense should be one of the best in the NFL.

DETROIT

2015 record: 7-9

Key addition(s): WR Marvin Jones, LB DeAndre Levy (only played 17 snaps in 2015), WR Anquan Boldin

Key losses: WR Calvin Johnson (retirement), S Isa Abdul-Quddus, LB Stephen Tulloch, CB Rashean Mathis (retirement)

Top 3 draft picks: T Taylor Decker, DT A'Shawn Robinson, C/G Graham Glasgow

Week 1 opponent: at Indianapolis