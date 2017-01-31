NFC NORTH: Offseason primer

The New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons will officially conclude the NFL season Sunday in Houston at the Super Bowl.

But for the four teams in the NFC North, their offseason work began weeks ago.

Here's an NFC North primer to kick off the offseason:

GREEN BAY

2016 record: 10-6 (division winners)

Key free agents: T.J. Lang (G), Julius Peppers (OLB), Nick Perry (OLB), Jared Cook (TE), Eddie Lacy (RB), Micah Hyde (S)

2017 strength of schedule: 122-132-2 (.480, 18th toughest, six playoff teams)

Draft picks: 1st (29), 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th

This list of picks does not include potential compensatory picks, which are awarded by the NFL in March to teams that lost more free agents than they signed the previous offseason.

2016 MVP: Aaron Rodgers, QB

Rodgers said the Packers would run the table and qualify for the playoffs after a 4-6 start, and he kept his word. Over those last six regular-season games, Rodgers threw 15 touchdowns and no interceptions. He finished the season completing over 65 percent of his passes for 4,428 yards with a career-high 40 touchdown passes and just seven interceptions.

2016 rookie of the year: Blake Martinez, ILB

Martinez started nine games for the Packers and recorded 69 tackles, a sack and an interception in 13 games. He fit right into the middle of the Green Bay defense, and showed he belonged.

3 positions of need: Edge rusher, running back, cornerback

Twentyman: The Packers need to find some young pass rushers, as Clay Matthews and Julius Peppers can't play forever. A running back to complement Ty Montgomery wouldn't hurt, either.

It will be interesting to see if the Packers are players in free agency. They have some of their own to take care of, which they always prefer to do first, but this is a team that needs some more playmakers, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

As long as the Packers have Aaron Rodgers, they'll always be in the conversation for the team to beat in the NFC North.

DETROIT

2016 record: 9-7

Key free agents: Larry Warford (G), Riley Reiff (T), Anquan Boldin (WR), Devin Taylor (DE), Andre Roberts (WR), Don Muhlbach (LS), Rafael Bush (S)

2017 strength of schedule: 119-135-2 (.469, tied for 21st toughest, five playoff teams)