NFC NORTH: Offseason primer

Twentyman: My surprise team in the NFC before the season began, Minnesota, lived up to the hype by winning the NFC North over Green Bay. They were eliminated in the playoffs in devastating fashion when Blair Walsh missed a 26-yard field goal at the end of their 10-9 loss to Seattle in one of the coldest games in NFL history.

The Vikings need to address an offensive line that allowed 45 sacks last season and was probably the weakest unit on the roster overall. The team has already changed offensive line coaches in an attempt to retool upfront. Expect the Vikings to seriously upgrade that unit via free agency and the draft. It's their biggest need and really only true weakness.

Receiver could also be a need, especially if Mike Wallace ($11.5 million) is a cap casualty.

GREEN BAY

Headline: Will the Packers be spenders this offseason?

Twentyman: The organization has around $138 million tied into the 2016 salary cap, according to the Green Bay Press-Gazette, which will leave them around $20 million to work after $7 million in unused cap from 2015 carries over.

Packers GM Ted Thompson isn't typically a big spender in free agency. He builds through the draft and takes care of his own. He signed Mike Daniels to a four-year, $41 million contract during the season.

The Packers have won four of the last five division titles and have made the playoffs in seven straight seasons, but have just one Super Bowl win over that span. How many more years will quarterback Aaron Rodgers be in his prime?

Thompson will also have to consider that the contracts of running back Eddie Lacy, starting offensive linemen Josh Sitton, T.J. Lang and David Bakhtiari and some other key performers are expiring after next season.

DETROIT

Headline: What will Calvin Johnson be doing in seven months?