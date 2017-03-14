NFC NORTH: Free agency updates around the division

Big free-agent losses: LB DeAndre Levy (released), T Riley Reiff (Vikings), G Larry Warford (Saints).

Best acquisition: The combo of Wagner and Lang. The Lions lost the starting right side of their offensive line to free agency, and most would argue they upgraded at both spots with the additions of Wagner and Lang.

Twentyman's take: GM Bob Quinn continues to focus on boosting the trenches and filling needs upfront, especially along the offensive line. He wasn't kidding when he said after the season he wanted to bolster Detroit's lackluster run game. The signing of Wagner, Lang and Fells should help immediately in that department.

The Lions still need playmakers on defense, and their numbers at linebacker are low, but this might be the best defensive draft class in the past decade. Quinn's savvy signings in free agency filled holes and allows him to get the best players available on his draft board.

MINNESOTA

2015 record: 8-8

Key free-agent signings: T Riley Reiff, T Mike Remmers

Big free-agent losses: CB Captain Munnerlyn (Panthers), P Jeff Locke (Colts), T Matt Kalil (Panthers), WR Charles Johnson (Panthers), TE Rhett Ellison (Giants), LB Audie Cole (Jaguars)

Best acquisition: The Vikings needed to come out of free agency with at least one quality starting tackle, and they got one in Reiff. The Vikings played 12 different offensive linemen in 2016 with five different left tackles. Reiff isn't a Pro Bowler, but he's a pretty reliable starting-caliber left tackle in this league.

Twentyman's take: The Vikings are still in the mix for a couple big names left in free agency, but GM Rick Spielman accomplished what he knew he had to, which was bolstering an offensive line that was Minnesota's biggest Achilles heel last season.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Adrian Peterson. It seems unlikely a team will pay him more than what the Vikings probably would for a return to Minnesota. Will they make one more run at a title together, or will the Vikings move on and look for his replacement in a very deep draft class of running backs?

CHICAGO

2015 record: 3-13

Key free-agent signings: QB Mike Glennon, CB Prince Amukamara, WR Kendall Wright, WR Markus Wheaton, TE Dion Sims, S Quinten Demps, CB Marcus Cooper

Big free-agent losses: WR Alshon Jeffery (Eagles), QB Jay Cutler (released), QB Brian Hoyer (49ers), DE Cornelius Washington (Lions), QB Matt Barkley (49ers), OL Ted Larsen (Dolphins)

Best acquisition: The signing of Marcus Cooper was an under-the-radar deal that looks nice on paper. Cooper, 27, has great size at 6-foot-2, 197 pounds and had a breakout year in 2016, setting career-highs in games started (13), tackles (69) and interceptions (four).

Twentyman's take: The Bears dolled out a lot of guaranteed money to the likes of Glennon, Amukamara, Wheaton, Sims, Demps and Cooper. Whether that was a wise move or not is yet to be determined.

Glennon, obviously, will make or break this free-agent class for the Bears. You can't win without a quality quarterback. Just can't do it.