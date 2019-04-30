NFC NORTH: 2019 NFL Draft recap

The 2019 NFL Draft is in the books, and the four teams in the NFC North believe they are better teams today they were at the beginning of last week, thanks to the new infusion of young talent via this year's draft.

Now that the dust has settled on the draft, let's take a look at who Detroit, Chicago, Minnesota and Green Bay added to their roster and how it might impact the division moving forward:

CHICAGO

Draft picks: Rd 3 – RB David Montgomery (Iowa State), Rd 4 – WR Riley Ridley (Georgia), Rd 6 – CB Duke Shelley (Kansas State), Rd 7 – RB Kerrith Whyte (FAU), Rd 7 – CB Stephen Denmark (Valdosta St.)

Most impactful pick: Montgomery has a chance to be an impact player right away for the Bears filling in for Jordan Howard, who the team traded this offseason. Howard wasn't a great fit in Matt Nagy's offense because he didn't offer much in terms of pass-catching ability. In Montgomery, the Bears got a two-time 1,000-yard rusher and a back that caught 58 passes over the last two seasons for the Cyclones.

Sleeper pick: The Bears have a nice stable of receivers in Allen Robinson, Anthony Miller, Taylor Gabriel and Cordarrelle Patterson, but Ridley's sure hands and terrific route running could help him make an early impact as a possession receiver and reliable target for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Quotable: "Yeah, there are some similarities, for sure,'' Nagy told the Chicago Sun-Times of Montgomery, when asked about the comparisons to Kareem Hunt, who was the featured back in Nagy's offense in Kansas City.

"The size of them. You see how they run between the tackles. They are physical. They run angry — both of them. But he's going to be his own person. He's going to be David Montgomery, nobody else."