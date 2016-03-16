MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Treadwell a popular pick

The NFL Draft is inching closer and closer, and the first two rounds of mock drafts had the Lions potentially taking players at five different positions with the No. 16 overall selection.

What does the third round of mock drafts have in store for the Lions?

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

Kevin Dodd, DE, Clemson

Why:The Lions need a defensive tackle, but they can find one later in the draft.

Charles Davis, NFL.com

Taylor Decker, OT, Ohio State

Why:This pick will allow starting LT Riley Reiff to move to RT.

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

Laquon Treadwell, WR, Ole Miss

Why:The Lions have a huge void at WR1 after Calvin Johnson's retirement. Treadwell would be a natural replacement as a big-bodied pass-catcher with exceptional ball skills.

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Jack Conklin, OT, Michigan State

Why:Grinder with an ability to help in the run game and passing game.

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Laquon Treadwell, WR, Ole Miss

Why:Ex-Bengal Marvin Jones was a good find as a No. 2 receiver, but Treadwell's a legit No. 1.

Mel Kiper, ESPN.com

A'Shawn Robinson, DT, Alabama

Why:The Lions improved defensively during the second half of the season, but "best interior defensive lineman" would be a solid strategy here; Robinson matches up as a value just on overall ability at this point, even if you forget the need.

Todd McShay, ESPN.com

Taylor Decker, OT, Ohio State

Why:Matthew Stafford was sacked 89 times the past two seasons, so the Lions have to address their offensive line somehow this offseason. Decker has good experience and is a solid fit at right tackle -- a specific need for Detroit up front. A highly efficient run-blocker, Decker plays with enough toughness and range to hold up in pass protection at the next level.

Rob Rang, CBSSports.com

Shaq Lawson, DE, Clemson

Why:The Lions have a growing star in Ziggy Ansah but have not yet sufficiently replaced former free agent losses Ndamukong Suh, Nick Fairley and Cliff Avril over the past few seasons. Lawson isn't the blue chip prospect that his NCAA-leading 25.5 tackles for loss would indicate, but he is powerful, agile and tenacious and, like Ansah, is still just scratching the surface of his potential.

Dane Brugler, CBSSports.com

Jack Conklin, OT, Michigan State

Why:Detroit has drafted a first round offensive lineman two of the past four years, but right tackle is still a trouble area. Conklin, who is a Michigan native, has the position flexibility to play on either the left or right side.

Pete Prisco, CBSSports.com

Laquon Treadwell, WR, Ole Miss

Why:They added Marvin Jones to Golden Tate in free agency, but they need more. Neither one of those guys is a No. 1 receiver. Treadwell looks like Dez Bryant.

Will Brinson, CBSSports.com

Laquon Treadwell, WR, Ole Miss

Why:No pressure, kid. Just go replace Calvin Johnson (maybe).

Jared Dubin, CBSSports.com

Laquon Treadwell, WR, Ole Miss

Why:It's easy to say, "and the Lions get their Calvin Johnson replacement" when you put Treadwell in this slot. That's obviously not the case. Nobody is replacing Calvin Johnson. But Treadwell is damn good himself, and the Lions need some threat beyond Golden Tate and their running backs in the passing game. Treadwell's size and body control should make him a good complement.

Pro Football Focus

Ronnie Stanley, OT, Notre Dame

Why:The pick remains the same for the Lions as they bring in Stanley who graded at 9.6 as a pass blocker and 9.3 in the run game. He's better as a pass blocker as he moves well to mirror opposing rushers but he'll struggle with power in the running game. Stanley surrendered only 13 pressures on 458 attempts last season and he can step right into Detroit's revolving door at right tackle while potentially pushing LT Riley Reiff out the door in the coming years.

Sporting News

Sheldon Rankins, DT, Louisville