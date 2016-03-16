MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Treadwell a popular pick

Mar 16, 2016 at 05:37 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The NFL Draft is inching closer and closer, and the first two rounds of mock drafts had the Lions potentially taking players at five different positions with the No. 16 overall selection.

What does the third round of mock drafts have in store for the Lions?

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

Kevin Dodd, DE, Clemson

Why:The Lions need a defensive tackle, but they can find one later in the draft.

Jeremiah's full mock

Charles Davis, NFL.com

Taylor Decker, OT, Ohio State

Why:This pick will allow starting LT Riley Reiff to move to RT.

Davis’ full mock

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

Laquon Treadwell, WR, Ole Miss

Why:The Lions have a huge void at WR1 after Calvin Johnson's retirement. Treadwell would be a natural replacement as a big-bodied pass-catcher with exceptional ball skills.

Brooks’ full mock

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Jack Conklin, OT, Michigan State

Why:Grinder with an ability to help in the run game and passing game.

Zierlein’s full mock

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Laquon Treadwell, WR, Ole Miss

Why:Ex-Bengal Marvin Jones was a good find as a No. 2 receiver, but Treadwell's a legit No. 1.

Reuter’s full mock

Mel Kiper, ESPN.com

A'Shawn Robinson, DT, Alabama

Why:The Lions improved defensively during the second half of the season, but "best interior defensive lineman" would be a solid strategy here; Robinson matches up as a value just on overall ability at this point, even if you forget the need.

Kiper’s full mock

Todd McShay, ESPN.com

Taylor Decker, OT, Ohio State

Why:Matthew Stafford was sacked 89 times the past two seasons, so the Lions have to address their offensive line somehow this offseason. Decker has good experience and is a solid fit at right tackle -- a specific need for Detroit up front. A highly efficient run-blocker, Decker plays with enough toughness and range to hold up in pass protection at the next level.

McShay’s full mock

Rob Rang, CBSSports.com

Shaq Lawson, DE, Clemson

Why:The Lions have a growing star in Ziggy Ansah but have not yet sufficiently replaced former free agent losses Ndamukong Suh, Nick Fairley and Cliff Avril over the past few seasons. Lawson isn't the blue chip prospect that his NCAA-leading 25.5 tackles for loss would indicate, but he is powerful, agile and tenacious and, like Ansah, is still just scratching the surface of his potential.

Rang’s full mock

Dane Brugler, CBSSports.com

Jack Conklin, OT, Michigan State

Why:Detroit has drafted a first round offensive lineman two of the past four years, but right tackle is still a trouble area. Conklin, who is a Michigan native, has the position flexibility to play on either the left or right side.

Brugler’s full mock

Pete Prisco, CBSSports.com

Laquon Treadwell, WR, Ole Miss

Why:They added Marvin Jones to Golden Tate in free agency, but they need more. Neither one of those guys is a No. 1 receiver. Treadwell looks like Dez Bryant.

Prisco’s full mock

Will Brinson, CBSSports.com

Laquon Treadwell, WR, Ole Miss

Why:No pressure, kid. Just go replace Calvin Johnson (maybe).

Brinson’s full mock

Jared Dubin, CBSSports.com

Laquon Treadwell, WR, Ole Miss

Why:It's easy to say, "and the Lions get their Calvin Johnson replacement" when you put Treadwell in this slot. That's obviously not the case. Nobody is replacing Calvin Johnson. But Treadwell is damn good himself, and the Lions need some threat beyond Golden Tate and their running backs in the passing game. Treadwell's size and body control should make him a good complement.

Dubin’s full mock

Pro Football Focus

Ronnie Stanley, OT, Notre Dame

Why:The pick remains the same for the Lions as they bring in Stanley who graded at 9.6 as a pass blocker and 9.3 in the run game. He's better as a pass blocker as he moves well to mirror opposing rushers but he'll struggle with power in the running game. Stanley surrendered only 13 pressures on 458 attempts last season and he can step right into Detroit's revolving door at right tackle while potentially pushing LT Riley Reiff out the door in the coming years.

Pro Football Focus' full mock

Sporting News

Sheldon Rankins, DT, Louisville

Why:With both of their defensive tackles set to be free agents and much to be desired for the group as a whole, the Lions have to address the position in free agency and the draft. Rankins is an active interior defender who can slide between nose tackle and three-technique.

Sporting News’ full mock)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions add Todd Wash, Seth Ryan, Kelvin Sheppard and Brian Duker to coaching staff

The Detroit Lions announced four additions to the coaching staff Wednesday.

news

Back from injury, Hyder Jr. is focused on the future

Defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. isn't giving much thought to the Achilles injury that prematurely ended his 2017 season.

news

Redding hoping to build on impressive offseason

After a pretty impressive offseason, undrafted free agent wide receiver Teo Redding knows he needs to continue to improve to make an impression.

news

O'HARA: How Lions have worked to build a run game

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what the Lions have done to build a running game this year, and some key events that made an impact in the past.

news

NFC NORTH: Where each team stands after offseason program

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand following the offseason training program.

news

O'HARA: What we learned from offseason program

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Lions offseason training program.

news

WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions finish offseason program

Catch up on all the Lions news from the past seven days with the Week in Review.

news

O'HARA: Lawson says Slay set higher standard for secondary

As Nevin Lawson prepares for his fifth season as a Lion, he feels that Darius Slay's performance last year set a higher standard.

news

Patricia bringing an intensity to Lions

The offseason program provided the first look at what to expect from the Lions under head coach Matt Patricia.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 Lions with breakout potential

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five Lions who have breakout potential.

news

Lions sign TE Sean McGrath and waive TE Wes Saxton

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday they have signed TE Sean McGrath and waived TE Wes Saxton.

news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who stood out this offseason?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Lions wrap up the offseason training program.

Advertising