MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Second & third rounds

Apr 29, 2016 at 06:00 AM

Round 1 of the 2016 NFL Draft is in the books. Now the focus shifts to Day 2 with rounds two and three.

There are a number of big-name players still on the board so the Lions should be able to add a couple more quality contributors to the roster.

So who might those players be?

Here are a few second-day mock drafts that speculate that very thing:

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Jarran Reed, DT, Alabama

Why: Quite frankly, this is way too low for his talent level. Will play in the NFL for years. Devastating hands and upper-body strength.

(Zierlein has the Lions taking Missouri LB Kentrell Brothers in the third round, No. 95 overall)

Zierlein's full mock

Dane Brugler, CBSSports.com

Jonathan Bullard, DE, Florida

Why: Ziggy Ansah is an impact player, but the Lions are looking to add more defensive end depth opposite him.

Brugler's full mock

ESPN.com

Kendall Fuller, CB, Virginia Tech

Why: Fuller has some limitations and is a bit speed deficient, but he has excellent instincts and ball awareness that would fit well within the Lions' heavy-zone scheme.

ESPN's full mock

Chris Burke, SI.com

Andrew Billings, DT, Baylor

(Burke has the Lions taking BYU DE Bronson Kaufusi in the third round, No. 95 overall)

Burke's full mock

Pro Football Focus

Sheldon Day, DT, Notre Dame (Second Round)

Why: Day would be a great fit at 3-technique defensive tackle on the Lions' defensive line, with his ability to disrupt both the run and pass in 2015 for Notre Dame. He has a great first step and uses his hands well, finishing last season with the second-highest overall grade among players on the defensive interior. Only Oregon's DeForest Buckner graded better at the position.

Kentrell Brothers, LB, Missouri (Third Round)

Why: The No. 2-graded linebacker in the class last season, Brothers is good at sifting through traffic and finding the ball carrier to make plays. While he's not a great athlete in coverage, Brothers' work as a playmaker against the run will make Detroit's defense better on early downs. He led the nation with a run-stop percentage of 15.8 last season.

Pro Football Focus' full mock

