MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Second & third rounds

Round 1 of the 2016 NFL Draft is in the books. Now the focus shifts to Day 2 with rounds two and three.

There are a number of big-name players still on the board so the Lions should be able to add a couple more quality contributors to the roster.

So who might those players be?

Here are a few second-day mock drafts that speculate that very thing:



Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Jarran Reed, DT, Alabama

Why: Quite frankly, this is way too low for his talent level. Will play in the NFL for years. Devastating hands and upper-body strength.

(Zierlein has the Lions taking Missouri LB Kentrell Brothers in the third round, No. 95 overall)

Dane Brugler, CBSSports.com

Jonathan Bullard, DE, Florida

Why: Ziggy Ansah is an impact player, but the Lions are looking to add more defensive end depth opposite him.

ESPN.com

Kendall Fuller, CB, Virginia Tech

Why: Fuller has some limitations and is a bit speed deficient, but he has excellent instincts and ball awareness that would fit well within the Lions' heavy-zone scheme.

Chris Burke, SI.com

Andrew Billings, DT, Baylor

(Burke has the Lions taking BYU DE Bronson Kaufusi in the third round, No. 95 overall)

Pro Football Focus

Sheldon Day, DT, Notre Dame (Second Round)

Why: Day would be a great fit at 3-technique defensive tackle on the Lions' defensive line, with his ability to disrupt both the run and pass in 2015 for Notre Dame. He has a great first step and uses his hands well, finishing last season with the second-highest overall grade among players on the defensive interior. Only Oregon's DeForest Buckner graded better at the position.

Kentrell Brothers, LB, Missouri (Third Round)