MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Options at OT and DT

The second round of mock drafts are starting to circulate the Internet.

The NFL Scouting Combine this week in Indianapolis will see some players help their stock, and inevitably, some will hurt their stock.

This second round of mock drafts has the Lions looking at five different positions at the No. 16 pick:

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

Ronnie Stanley, OT, Notre Dame

Why: The Lions have some good young pieces on the offensive line and Stanley would be a nice upgrade at left tackle.

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

Jarran Reed, DT, Alabama

Why: The mass exodus of elite talent in the middle of the defense over the past few seasons could force the Lions to target a disruptive defensive tackle at the top of the draft. Reed is a destructive force on the interior with size, athleticism and non-stop motor to wreak havoc on the inside.

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Jack Conklin, OT, Michigan State

Why: Conklin is a Michigan State grinder who can have an immediate impact with the running game and might be able to play on the left or right. While he's not as athletic as Detroit might like, he brings a toughness to the table that will appeal to the Lions.

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Taylor Decker, T, Ohio State

Why: Decker joins fellow former Big Ten star lineman Riley Reiff on the Lions' O-line, with the hopes that it helps in pass protection (44 sacks allowed in 2015) and the consistency of the bottom-ranked rush offense in the league.

Mel Kiper, ESPN.com

Jarran Reed, DL, Alabama

Why: The Lions need to add talent to the interior of the defensive line even if Haloti Ngata returns for another year (or more). Reed isn't going to get sacks, but he immediately upgrades the run defense and is the kind of player who makes everyone around him better because he's so hard to move and can occupy blockers.

TODD MCSHAY, ESPN.com

Reggie Ragland, LB, Alabama

Why: This is a tone-setting player in the middle of the defense, which is exactly what the Lions need. Ragland could fall because of positional value and team needs, but I could make an argument that he's one of the 10 best pure football players in this year's draft. He showed excellent power at the point of attack and has very good straight-line speed for his size.

Rob Rang, CBSSports.com

Shaq Lawson, DE, Clemson

Why: The Lions have a growing star in Ziggy Ansah but have not yet sufficiently replaced former free agent losses Ndamukong Suh, Nick Fairley and Cliff Avril over the past few seasons. Lawson isn't the blue chip prospect that his NCAA-leading 25.5 tackles for loss would indicate, but he is powerful, agile and tenacious and, like Ansah, is still just scratching the surface of his potential.

Dane Brugler, CBSSports.com

Laquon Treadwell, WR, Ole Miss

Why: If Calvin Johnson indeed retires, wide receiver jumps near the top of the needs list for the Lions. Treadwell is one of the best skill players in this draft due to his ball skills and play strength at only 20 years old.

CHRIS BURKE, SI.com

A'Shawn Robinson, DT, Alabama

Why: The knock on Robinson is that he is limited as an interior pass rusher. Well, the Lions have multiple DTs who can help there (Caraun Reid, Gabe Wright, Tyrunn Walker if he re-signs), but they're shy on early-down bulk. Haloti Ngata walks, and Robinson replaces him as a starter.

PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS

Robert Nkemdiche, DT, Ole Miss

Why: While the offensive line could certainly be addressed, the Lions swing for the fences with Nkemdiche who could become one of the best interior pass rushers in the draft. Like Bullard, he can play defensive end on early downs, while rushing against guards in sub packages. He graded at 23.4 as a pass rusher this season, good for seventh in the nation, but it was his improved play against the run ( 11.8) that put him in the first round mix.

WalterFootball

Andrew Billings, DT, Baylor