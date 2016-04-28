MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Final predictions

The NFL Draft is finally here. The speculating and mocking will soon be over.

Opinions have varied on what the Lions might do at No. 16. Will they bolster their offensive line? Do they grab an edge rusher to pair with Ziggy Ansah? What about boosting their linebacker corps?

Soon enough we'll know which way Bob Quinn will go with his first draft pick as general manager of the Detroit Lions.

Until then, here's one last round of mock drafts from around the country to keep the speculation going:

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

Shaq Lawson, DE, Clemson

Why: Lawson would be a nice addition to the Lions' front. They can add an interior defensive lineman later in the draft.

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

Jarran Reed, DT, Alabama

Why: The Lions would love to find a disruptive interior defender to place alongside Haloti Ngata and eliminate running plays between the tackles.

Charles Davis, NFL.com

Kevin Dodd, DE, Clemson

Why: The Lions are seeking help for star DE Ziggy Ansah, and Dodd's best production might still lie ahead. Disrupting quarterbacks is the goal of any defense, and the Lions could have bookend pass rushers after this selection.

Charlie Casserly, NFL.com

Taylor Decker, OT, Ohio State

Why: Fills a need to help protect Matt Stafford. Do they move Riley Reiff to the right side?

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

A'Shawn Robinson, DT, Alabama

Why: Big, tough and mean ... Robinson is still a work in progress, but has the physicality and run-thumping ability to deter offenses from believing they can get what they need in the middle of the Lions' defense.

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Andrew Billings, DT, Baylor

Why: Strengthening the middle of the line should be a good start in revamping the Lions' defense. Billings not only is tough to move, but also quite nimble for his size, making him a tough ask for any interior offensive lineman to handle one-on-one.

Todd McShay, ESPN.com

A'Shawn Robinson, DT, Alabama

Why: I'm not as high on Robinson as others -- ahem, Mel -- but he could go in the top 20, especially to a team such as Detroit, which needs to start planning for the future at defensive tackle. Though Robinson has tremendous raw ability, his motor runs a little too hot and cold for my liking.

Mel Kiper, ESPN.com

Shaq Lawson, DE, Clemson

Why: I'd like to get an offensive tackle, but I'm not going to reach in Round 1 and instead get a polished defensive end who can jump into the rotation and take some pass-rushing pressure off Ziggy Ansah, Lawson was a machine creating negative plays at Clemson last season -- he led the country in tackles for loss -- and has the frame to hold up immediately.

Rob Rang, CBSSports.com

Jarran Reed, DT, Alabama

Why: The Lions boast one of the NFL's better young edge rushers in Ziggy Ansah, whose 14.5 sacks last season led the NFC. Reed would add a strong interior presence and give the Lions a solid young tandem on the defensive line.

Dane Brugler, CBSSports.com

Taylor Decker, OT, Ohio State

Why: Detroit has drafted a first round offensive lineman two of the past four years, but right tackle is still a trouble area. Decker can struggle with some speed rushers, but his balance to sink and neutralize power or quickness fits what the Lions need on the right side.

Pete Prisco, CBSSports.com

Jarran Reed, DT, Alabama

Why: Their tackle spot is a major issue and this is a kid scouts love. He is big and tough and quick.

Will Brinson, CBSSports.com

Leonard Floyd, OLB, Georgia

Why: Have had the Lions going with a wideout for a while but veering course and giving them a pass-rusher to try and boost help for Ziggy Ansah.

Jared Dubin, CBSSports.com

Shaq Lawson, DE, Clemson

Why: Sit back, relax, and watch Lawson and Ziggy Ansah terrorize opposing quarterbacks.

Pro Football Focus

Ronnie Stanley, OT, Notre Dame

Why: In a marriage of need and value, Stanley is one of the top players available and he can step in at right tackle for the Lions while possibly moving over to the left side when Riley Reiff's contract is up. Stanley is not the most powerful run blocker (19th-best run block grade in class), but he's a smooth pass protector and he's rarely been beaten cleanly over the last two years.

Peter King, MMQB.SI.com

A'Shawn Robinson, DT, Alabama

Why: New GM Bob Quinn replenishes the middle of the line a year after the Lions lost Ndamukong Suh and Nick Fairley. What's really interesting here is the potential availability of Conklin, a value pick right about now that some line-needy team (Seattle? Arizona?) could want to jump up and take. Quinn, I believe, having been tutored by the risk-taking New England drafters, would be happy to move down for value.

Greg Bedard, SI.com

Kevin Dodd, DE, Clemson

Why: His teammate Shaq Lawson gets more press, but Dodd is the better player because he's a more sudden and explosive athlete. The Lions need reinforcements on the line, and he could fill multiple roles.

Sporting News

Darron Lee, LB, Ohio State

Why: Detroit could go any number of directions, including receiver — for Calvin Johnson's replacement — or cornerback and defensive end. However, Darron Lee might be the best player left on the board for the Lions, and they have a need at one of their starting linebacker spots.

Greg Gabriel, NFPOST.com

Leonard Floyd, LB, Georgia