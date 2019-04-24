MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Final predictions

Peter King, NBC Sports: Jawaan Taylor, T, Florida

Why: I will be surprised if the Lions pick Taylor here. The Lions want to trade out, and this is the area for the first offensive lineman—Taylor or Jonah Williams or, in what may be a stretch, Andre Dillard—to be picked. Could be Jacksonville, could be Buffalo, or it could be whoever picks at eight. (Man, I'm really selling Taylor to the Lions!) I just can't figure out which team will jump up here. For a while I thought it was Atlanta, but the Falcons seem inclined to use all their picks, not trade a fairly high one to move from 14 to eight.

Nate Davis, USA Today: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan (No. 15 after trade with Washington)

Why: The Wolverines star moves down the road to line up opposite newly signed pass rusher Trey Flowers before taking aim at Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins et al. Gary has top-10 talent, but a lack of production in college and lingering shoulder injury seem to be depressing his stock.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Brian Burns, Edge, Florida State