MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Montez Sweat still a popular pick for Lions

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

Why: Even after making Trey Flowers the fifth highest paid defender in the NFL, Detroit needs more from its pass rush. Though it's unclear exactly what a heart condition revealed at the NFL scouting combine means for his draft stock, Sweat seems like a solid fit for Matt Patricia's defense given his ability to disrupt quarterbacks while still holding up against the run.

Eric Edholm, Yahoo Sports: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

Why: Sometimes mock drafts just line up and you don't have to overthink things. With Sweat falling into their laps (he'd be a consideration for the Giants at No. 6), the Lions can go straight need and not reach. GM Bob Quinn has followed a clear path his first few drafts of taking a ready-made prospect at a need position in Round 1, so Sweat would carry that trend forward another year. Pass rush remains an issue, even with Trey Flowers on board.

Kalyn Kahler, SI.com: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

Why: Even after adding Trey Flowers, the Lions still need a pass-rush threat. Along with ideal length, Sweat showed off his athleticism at the combine (including a 4.41-second forty, at 260 pounds).

Nick Klopsis, Newsday: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

Why: Matt Patricia poached one of his former Patriots in Trey Flowers, but they still could use more pass-rushers. Rashan Gary has excellent size and speed and can line up anywhere on the defensive line.

Vinnie Lyer, Sporting News: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

Why: Sweat crushed his Combine workouts, running the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds and recording a vertical of 36 inches, which is ridiculous at his size (6-6, 260 pounds). He translates that into relentless pursuit of the passer, and Matt Patricia would put him in positions to produce.

Eric Galko, Optimum Scouting: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

Why: No idea who the Lions want to pick, but Gary makes a lot of sense to replace Ezekiel Ansah. Oddly, would be the first Big Ten player they've drafted since 2016's Taylor Decker. Could be a Drew Lock trade up spot.

Dan Kadar, SB Nation: Brian Burns, Edge, Florida State