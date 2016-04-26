Mike O'Hara hosts Media Mock Draft

**

Dream pick - OT Jack Conklin, Michigan State: I don't see this happening because his stock is rising, and with the Titans dropping to 15 they figure to take the highest rated tackle on the board. I'm guessing that will be the third tackle between Laremy Tunsil, Ronnie Stanley and Conklin in some order. I anticipate all three will be gone. If one is left, he's the pick.

Realistic pick - DE Shaq Lawson, Clemson: I don't know what the Lions think of Taylor Decker of Ohio State. He seems to be in this range for some team and a bit lower down for others. If they project him as a long-term answer at tackle on either side, I'd think he merits strong consideration and could be the guy. I'm guessing they go defensive line. After watching Denver harass quarterbacks on the way to the Super Bowl title, let's take a page from their book and add Shaq Lawson to Devin Taylor and Ziggy Ansah on the edge for Detroit

Doug Karsch, WXYT-97.1-FM:

Dream pick - OT Jack Conklin, Michigan State: When projecting players from college to the NFL it's gotten much harder as the college game goes to more spread concepts, while the NFL still wants their linemen with their hand in the dirt capable of mauling. Conklin comes from a program in which the offense more closely resembles what teams in the NFL want to do offensively. Conklin would start at LT from day one, allowing Riley Reiff to slide over to RT. Of course, that's the dream.

Realistic pick – LB Reggie Ragland, Alabama: He's a plug and play run-stuffer for years to come. I expect Conklin to be gone, which sets up new GM Bob Quinn for the perfect 'Patriot Way' move – move back several spots and add an additional draft pick(s). Now there are several players later in the first round that make sense: DT Vernon Butler or A'Shawn Robinson. And with an extra selection in the second or third round, make sure you get Rutgers WR Leonte Carroo – he reminds me of Andre Rison or Cris Carter – a pure TD machine. If the Lions find no takers for their pick and stay at No. 16: Reggie Ragland.

Scott Anderson, WXYT-97.1-FM:

Fantasy pick – OT Jack Conklin, Michigan State: Because the Lions did not land a top notch offensive tackle in free agency, that need is now screaming for attention, specifically the LT position. The stars would have to align for Conklin to be available at 16, but that's what dreams are for, right? The big fella is versatile and has made a name for himself in a pro-style offense over the last few years and at the very least could score in goal line situations ... just ask Penn State!

Realistic pick – OT Taylor Decker, Ohio State: Back to Earth here, because I think Conklin will be taken in the top ten. The Lions need to make an impeccable evaluation about Decker. If there is a discernible dropoff in talent compared to Conklin, make a move defensively and plug the middle with Alabama LB Reggie Ragland. However, if Decker is deemed to be nearly as good as his Big Ten cohort, then the Lions should welcome the Buckeye, allowing them to move Riley Reiff to the RT and improving the overall line play.