 Skip to main content
Advertising

Meet the Prospect: Zach Cunningham

Apr 14, 2017 at 01:56 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Name: Zach Cunningham

Position: Linebacker

School: Vanderbilt

Ht/Wt: 6-3, 234

40 dash: 4.67

Bench: 15 reps

Vertical: 35.0 inches

Broad: 125.0 inches

3-cone: 7.03 seconds

How he fits: Cunningham led Vandy with 125 tackles and 16.5 tackles for loss last season. He recorded 33.0 tackles for loss his last two seasons for the Commodores. He also forced six fumbles and recovered four fumbles

over that span.

It's been well documented how much Detroit's linebackers lacked playmaking ability last season. The Lions could use someone like Cunningham, who plays downhill with good instincts.

He's not a thumper at 234 pounds, but that's not his game. He chases the ball and plays well in space, which makes him a good fit as a WILL in a 4-3. It just so happens Detroit is on the lookout for a new starting WILL after releasing DeAndre Levy.

The Lions will head into the start of the offseason training program next week with Tahir Whitehead, Paul Worrilow and Antwione Williams as the top three linebackers on the roster, but should be on the lookout to add to that group via the draft.

Key observations: Cunningham's 71 solo tackles ranked second among all SEC defenders in 2016. He was also tied for third in the SEC, with 16.5 tackles for loss.

What they had to say about him: "Listed 18th overall on my initial Big Board in August, Cunningham only reinforced my opinion throughout the regular season that he warrants top-20 consideration. Instinctive, aggressive and athletic, Cunningham offers an exciting and versatile skill set sure to intrigue any creative defensive coordinator in the NFL. Cunningham led the SEC with 125 tackles in 2016 -- 22 more than he posted a year ago, when he earned All-SEC honors despite not starting until the fourth game." -- Rob Rang, CBSSports.com

How he stacks up: It is interesting that most analysts consider Cunningham among the top linebackers in this draft, but NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah doesn't include him in his top 50 prospects. Cunningham also comes in at No. 54 on Scout's Inc. prospects ranking. Some may question his playing strength, explosion and game speed due to his Combine numbers. NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock lists Cunningham as the fourth-best linebacker prospect available in this draft. ESPN's Todd McShay lists Cunningham No. 3 behind Reuben Foster (Alabama) and Haason Reddick (Temple) among the inside linebacker prospects available. He's fourth among inside linebackers, according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

What he had to say: "I think I'm a lengthy player. A pretty fast player. Speed. A sideline-to-sideline player. And that's something that has helped me. That and my instincts have helped me to be a good player."

Meet the prospect: Zach Cunningham

View photos of Vanderbilt LB Zach Cunningham.

No Title
1 / 9
7161529
No Title
2 / 9
7161529
No Title
3 / 9
7161529
No Title
4 / 9
7161529
No Title
5 / 9
7161529
No Title
6 / 9
7161529
No Title
7 / 9
7161529
No Title
8 / 9
7161529
No Title
9 / 9
7161529
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions add Todd Wash, Seth Ryan, Kelvin Sheppard and Brian Duker to coaching staff

The Detroit Lions announced four additions to the coaching staff Wednesday.
news

Back from injury, Hyder Jr. is focused on the future

Defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. isn't giving much thought to the Achilles injury that prematurely ended his 2017 season.
news

Redding hoping to build on impressive offseason

After a pretty impressive offseason, undrafted free agent wide receiver Teo Redding knows he needs to continue to improve to make an impression.
news

O'HARA: How Lions have worked to build a run game

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what the Lions have done to build a running game this year, and some key events that made an impact in the past.
news

NFC NORTH: Where each team stands after offseason program

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand following the offseason training program.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from offseason program

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Lions offseason training program.
news

WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions finish offseason program

Catch up on all the Lions news from the past seven days with the Week in Review.
news

O'HARA: Lawson says Slay set higher standard for secondary

As Nevin Lawson prepares for his fifth season as a Lion, he feels that Darius Slay's performance last year set a higher standard.
news

Patricia bringing an intensity to Lions

The offseason program provided the first look at what to expect from the Lions under head coach Matt Patricia.
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 Lions with breakout potential

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five Lions who have breakout potential.
news

Lions sign TE Sean McGrath and waive TE Wes Saxton

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday they have signed TE Sean McGrath and waived TE Wes Saxton.
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who stood out this offseason?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Lions wrap up the offseason training program.
Advertising