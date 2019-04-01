Meet the Prospect: Brian Burns

Apr 01, 2019 at 06:50 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Name: Brian Burns

Position: Edge rusher

School: Florida State

Ht/Wt: 6-5, 249

40-yard dash: 4.53 seconds

Bench: Did not lift

Vertical: 36.0 inches

Broad: 129.0 inches

3-cone: (did not run)

20-yard shuttle: (did not run)

How he fits: Burns led all first-year players with 9.5 sacks playing as a true freshman hybrid defensive end/linebacker in 2016. He started all 13 games at defensive end in 2017, posting 48 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two blocked punts. Burns led Florida State with 15.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks this past season.

Burns has terrific get off and speed on the edge, and could be used in a similar way as the Lions use Devon Kennard. The only real concern with Burns is his playing strength and thin frame, and if it will hold up setting the edge in the run game. But in terms of pure pass rush ability, he's one of the more skilled players in this draft.

Burns is a terrific athlete. He showed at the Combine he can also play in space. He rushed mostly standing up his first two years in college, but spent most of last season with his hand in the dirt, so he has some versatility that regard.

Key observations: Burns ranked fifth among the edge defenders with a pass rush grade of 90.4 this past season, according to Pro Football Focus statistics. His 19.7 pass rush win percentage also ranked fifth. He led the ACC with 66 total pressures.

Burns added 21 pounds to his frame between the conclusion of the season and the Combine, and didn't lose any of his speed or explosiveness in testing at the Combine or at his pro day workout.

What they had to say about him: "Burns has gone a little bit under the radar in a great edge rushing group, but he's right there with the best of the bunch. He can bend the edge as well as any other pass-rusher in this class. He has a lean frame, but he's quick off the ball and can use his speed to get to quarterbacks before offensive tackles have a chance to move. Burns had 24 sacks in three seasons at Florida State. He needs more time in the weight room, but he could grow into a 4-3 end in time. Don't underrate him." Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN.com

Meet the Prospect: Brian Burns

View photos of NFL prospect Brian Burns.

Florida State defensive end Brian Burns on the field prior to an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech in Tallahassee, Fla., Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Virginia Tech defeated Florida State 24-3. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)
1 / 25

Florida State defensive end Brian Burns on the field prior to an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech in Tallahassee, Fla., Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Virginia Tech defeated Florida State 24-3. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

Mark Wallheiser
Miami running back Travis Homer (24) its tackled by Florida State defensive end Brian Burns during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Miami won 28-27. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
2 / 25

Miami running back Travis Homer (24) its tackled by Florida State defensive end Brian Burns during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Miami won 28-27. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State defensive lineman Brian Burns participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine on Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
3 / 25

Florida State defensive lineman Brian Burns participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine on Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2019
Florida State defensive lineman Brian Burns participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine on Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
4 / 25

Florida State defensive lineman Brian Burns participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine on Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2019
Florida State defensive lineman Brian Burns participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine on Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
5 / 25

Florida State defensive lineman Brian Burns participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine on Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2019
Florida State defensive lineman Brian Burns runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
6 / 25

Florida State defensive lineman Brian Burns runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State defensive lineman Brian Burns runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
7 / 25

Florida State defensive lineman Brian Burns runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State defensive lineman Brian Burns runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
8 / 25

Florida State defensive lineman Brian Burns runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State defensive lineman Brian Burns runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
9 / 25

Florida State defensive lineman Brian Burns runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State defensive lineman Brian Burns runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
10 / 25

Florida State defensive lineman Brian Burns runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State defensive lineman Brian Burns runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
11 / 25

Florida State defensive lineman Brian Burns runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State defensive lineman Brian Burns participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine on Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
12 / 25

Florida State defensive lineman Brian Burns participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine on Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2019
Florida State defensive lineman Brian Burns poses for a headshot during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Friday, Mar. 1, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles via AP)
13 / 25

Florida State defensive lineman Brian Burns poses for a headshot during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Friday, Mar. 1, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles via AP)

Logan Bowles/2019 National Football League
Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush, center, tries to break the tackle of Florida State defensive end Brian Burns, right, as Florida State defensive lineman Robert Cooper (91) watches in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind.,Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
14 / 25

Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush, center, tries to break the tackle of Florida State defensive end Brian Burns, right, as Florida State defensive lineman Robert Cooper (91) watches in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind.,Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State defensive lineman Brian Burns runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
15 / 25

Florida State defensive lineman Brian Burns runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State defensive lineman Brian Burns runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
16 / 25

Florida State defensive lineman Brian Burns runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Northern Illinois' Max Scharping pass blocks against the rush of Florida State's Brian Burns during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept.22, 2018, in Tallahassee Fla. Florida State won 37-19. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)
17 / 25

Northern Illinois' Max Scharping pass blocks against the rush of Florida State's Brian Burns during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept.22, 2018, in Tallahassee Fla. Florida State won 37-19. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)

STEVEN CANNON
Florida State defensive lineman Brian Burns runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
18 / 25

Florida State defensive lineman Brian Burns runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State's Brian Burns, left, rushes Northern Illinois' quarterback Marcus Childers after shedding the block of Ryan Roberts in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept.22, 2018, in Tallahassee Fla. Florida State won 37-19. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)
19 / 25

Florida State's Brian Burns, left, rushes Northern Illinois' quarterback Marcus Childers after shedding the block of Ryan Roberts in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept.22, 2018, in Tallahassee Fla. Florida State won 37-19. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)

STEVEN CANNON
Florida State defensive lineman Brian Burns runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
20 / 25

Florida State defensive lineman Brian Burns runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State defensive lineman Brian Burns runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
21 / 25

Florida State defensive lineman Brian Burns runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State's Brian Burns, center, reacts to Northern Illinois' offensive snap of the ball in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept.22, 2018, in Tallahassee Fla. Florida State won 37-19. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)
22 / 25

Florida State's Brian Burns, center, reacts to Northern Illinois' offensive snap of the ball in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept.22, 2018, in Tallahassee Fla. Florida State won 37-19. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)

STEVEN CANNON
Florida State's Brian Burns (99) hits North Carolina State's Emeka Emezie (86) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
23 / 25

Florida State's Brian Burns (99) hits North Carolina State's Emeka Emezie (86) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Chris Seward/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2018, file photo, Florida State defensive end Brian Burns plays against Notre Dame in the second half of an NCAA college football game, in South Bend, Ind. Florida State's Brian Burns, Boston College's Wyatt Ray and Syracuse's Alton Robinson are tied for eighth in sacks with nine each. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
24 / 25

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2018, file photo, Florida State defensive end Brian Burns plays against Notre Dame in the second half of an NCAA college football game, in South Bend, Ind. Florida State's Brian Burns, Boston College's Wyatt Ray and Syracuse's Alton Robinson are tied for eighth in sacks with nine each. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State defensive lineman Brian Burns runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
25 / 25

Florida State defensive lineman Brian Burns runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

How he stacks up: Burns checks in at No. 24 on Daniel Jeremiah's list of the top 50 prospects in the draft.

He's No. 10 according to The Athletic's Dane Brugler and his list of the top 100 players available in the draft.

Kiper's latest Big Board lists Burns as the No. 19 overall prospect.

Scouts Inc. considers Burns the No. 32 overall prospect with an "outstanding prospect" grade of 86 out of 100.

What he had to say: "How would I describe my approach off the edge? I pretty much do a lot of my moves off of speed," Burns said at the Combine. "So I mean, I've got a lot of ways to win. I feel like I win inside, outside. I feel like I've got a lot of counters.

"And then I really want to work on my speed to power, that's a big thing I'm working on. My long arms (33 7/8), that's a thing I'm working on, I feel like that's why I put on so much weight, to really cope with that ... that side of my game."

Related Content

news

5 things to watch: Lions at Steelers

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Saturday's Lions-Steelers preseason matchup.
news

Swift returns to practice: 'Just working my way back'

Second-year running back D'Andre Swift returned to practice Thursday after missing time throughout training camp due to a groin injury.
news

TIM AND MIKE: August 19 practice observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions practice.
news

Onwuzurike closes out camp with a strong practice

Rookie defensive end Levi Onwuzurike closed out training camp with a very strong practice, his best of the year.
news

TWENTYMAN: 10 takeaways from 2021 Lions training camp

 Tim Twentyman gives his 10 takeaways from 2021 Detroit Lions training camp.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 12 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

Lions release LS Don Muhlbach

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they have released long snapper Don Muhlbach.
news

NFC NORTH: 3 Preseason Week 1 takeaways for each team

Tim Twentyman shares his three Preseason Week 1 takeaways for each of the four teams in the NFC North.
news

Sewell talks NFL debut, what he's working on moving forward

Rookie tackle Penei Sewell talked to the media about his NFL debut last week and what he wants to work on moving forward.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 11 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 players who impressed in Preseason Week 1

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 players who stood out during the Detroit Lions first preseason game of 2021.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Preseason Week 1 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 16-15 preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Advertising