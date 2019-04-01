Meet the Prospect: Brian Burns

Name: Brian Burns
Position: Edge rusher
School: Florida State
Ht/Wt: 6-5, 249
40-yard dash: 4.53 seconds
Bench: Did not lift
Vertical: 36.0 inches
Broad: 129.0 inches
3-cone: (did not run)
20-yard shuttle: (did not run)
How he fits: Burns led all first-year players with 9.5 sacks playing as a true freshman hybrid defensive end/linebacker in 2016. He started all 13 games at defensive end in 2017, posting 48 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two blocked punts. Burns led Florida State with 15.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks this past season.
Burns has terrific get off and speed on the edge, and could be used in a similar way as the Lions use Devon Kennard. The only real concern with Burns is his playing strength and thin frame, and if it will hold up setting the edge in the run game. But in terms of pure pass rush ability, he's one of the more skilled players in this draft.
Burns is a terrific athlete. He showed at the Combine he can also play in space. He rushed mostly standing up his first two years in college, but spent most of last season with his hand in the dirt, so he has some versatility that regard.
Key observations: Burns ranked fifth among the edge defenders with a pass rush grade of 90.4 this past season, according to Pro Football Focus statistics. His 19.7 pass rush win percentage also ranked fifth. He led the ACC with 66 total pressures.
Burns added 21 pounds to his frame between the conclusion of the season and the Combine, and didn't lose any of his speed or explosiveness in testing at the Combine or at his pro day workout.
What they had to say about him: "Burns has gone a little bit under the radar in a great edge rushing group, but he's right there with the best of the bunch. He can bend the edge as well as any other pass-rusher in this class. He has a lean frame, but he's quick off the ball and can use his speed to get to quarterbacks before offensive tackles have a chance to move. Burns had 24 sacks in three seasons at Florida State. He needs more time in the weight room, but he could grow into a 4-3 end in time. Don't underrate him." Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN.com
How he stacks up: Burns checks in at No. 24 on Daniel Jeremiah's list of the top 50 prospects in the draft.
He's No. 10 according to The Athletic's Dane Brugler and his list of the top 100 players available in the draft.
Kiper's latest Big Board lists Burns as the No. 19 overall prospect.
Scouts Inc. considers Burns the No. 32 overall prospect with an "outstanding prospect" grade of 86 out of 100.
What he had to say: "How would I describe my approach off the edge? I pretty much do a lot of my moves off of speed," Burns said at the Combine. "So I mean, I've got a lot of ways to win. I feel like I win inside, outside. I feel like I've got a lot of counters.
"And then I really want to work on my speed to power, that's a big thing I'm working on. My long arms (33 7/8), that's a thing I'm working on, I feel like that's why I put on so much weight, to really cope with that ... that side of my game."