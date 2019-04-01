Meet the Prospect: Brian Burns

How he fits: Burns led all first-year players with 9.5 sacks playing as a true freshman hybrid defensive end/linebacker in 2016. He started all 13 games at defensive end in 2017, posting 48 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two blocked punts. Burns led Florida State with 15.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks this past season.

Burns has terrific get off and speed on the edge, and could be used in a similar way as the Lions use Devon Kennard. The only real concern with Burns is his playing strength and thin frame, and if it will hold up setting the edge in the run game. But in terms of pure pass rush ability, he's one of the more skilled players in this draft.

Burns is a terrific athlete. He showed at the Combine he can also play in space. He rushed mostly standing up his first two years in college, but spent most of last season with his hand in the dirt, so he has some versatility that regard.

Key observations: Burns ranked fifth among the edge defenders with a pass rush grade of 90.4 this past season, according to Pro Football Focus statistics. His 19.7 pass rush win percentage also ranked fifth. He led the ACC with 66 total pressures.

Burns added 21 pounds to his frame between the conclusion of the season and the Combine, and didn't lose any of his speed or explosiveness in testing at the Combine or at his pro day workout.