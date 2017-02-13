Media mock draft 1.0: Dream picks

**

Dream Pick:DE Taco Charlton, Michigan. "Tempted to go with Dalvin Cook, but the Lions really need to start making some quarterbacks uncomfortable. A healthy Ziggy Ansah will help to improve the pass rush, but he needs help. Improve up front, and the entire defense gets better. Charlton is a freakish athlete who has steadily improved, and the thought of him working with Kris Kocurek is one I think would make a nice reality in Allen Park.

Steve Courtney, Sports Director, Lions pre-game host, WJR-760

Dream Pick: LB Reuben Foster, Alabama. "Linebacker is a position of concern. Foster could be a perfect fit – great size and athleticism, and oh, the dude Loves to hit!!!"

Ken Brown, Mitch Albom Show, Lions pre-game show, WJR-760

Dream Pick: Safety Jabrill Peppers, Michigan: "He can play safety for you starting off. He can play nickel on passing downs. Plus, he can play a little linebacker at times. He's a more physical Tyrann Mathieu (Arizona Cardinals safety)."

Scott "The Gator" Anderson, cohost 97.1-FM, The Ticket

Dream Pick: LB Reuben Foster, Alabama: "At 21, the pick should be used on the best defensive playmaker available. The Lions may need to add two starting linebackers, and some would say three given the uncertainty of DeAndre Levy's health and production. Just about every year, I have clamored for them to select a linebacker only to be let down time and again. This year has to be the year, much like when Fink finally beat the Stomach during the hot dog eating contest in "Meatballs." The dream pick is Foster. He's a tackling machine who is athletic enough to cover and rush the quarterback. He fits the mold for exactly what they need, a playmaker on the defensive side with a great pedigree and worth trading up for -- unless he posts something unsavory on Instagram right before the draft that causes him to fall. But that could never happen!"

Doug Karsch, cohost, 97.1-FM, The Ticket

Dream Pick: Safety Malik Hooker, Ohio State. "This is the dream pick, right? Ideally, the Malik Hooker surgery (labrum and hernia) news drops him in the first round and the Lions can take the playmaker in the secondary they have needed for years. Hooker is not going to be able to work out for teams prior to the draft, allowing for teams to fall in love with someone else. Recently one unnamed NFL scout told NJ.com he doesn't think Hooker is a first-round talent. I disagree. He is reported to have been injured prior to the Michigan game, and he was great against the Wolverines. He had seven picks in 13 games and returned three of them for TD's. Yes please."

Matt Shepard, morning host WDFN-1130-AM

Dream Pick: DL Jonathan Allen, Alabama. "In a perfect world I'd take Allen. I think he's the best player in the draft. He is a plug-and-play every down defensive lineman, and the Lions are in desperate need of athletic defensive playmakers. I'd take Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster, too. Both will be long gone by 21."