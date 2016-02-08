McGinest: Harold Nash Jr. brings unique perspective to Lions

"He played the sport, so he understands it," McGinest said during a media event. "When I was going there and he was there we always talked about new and different ways to get the football players stronger, faster for a longer period of time."

Nash began as the Patriots' assistant strength and conditioning coach in 2005 before being promoted to head strength and conditioning coach in 2011. He held that position until he was let go after the Patriots lost in the AFC Championship Game.

He was hired by new Lions GM Bob Quinn in an attempt to revamp and revitalize Detroit's strength and conditioning program.

"I can just say that he's young at what he's doing and he's continuously getting better and better," McGinest said. "He's not afraid to go and research and talk to other people and incorporate what's working and try to come up with one formula to make guys stay on the football field for a long period of time and play at a high level.

"Harold is a champion, man. He's the first African-American strength coach to win a Super Bowl. Nobody really talks about that."