Barry Sanders says Lions' running back duo is 'tough to defend'

"I think it's tough to defend," Sanders said on radio row at the Super Bowl Wednesday of having two good runners to throw at a defense. "I think for Matthew Stafford, it can only help to have a more balanced attack.

"It's a formula that we've seen work many times in this league. You'd think that'll be something that'll factor into every game next year and we have every reason to believe it'll net good results."

Sanders was at radio row Wednesday promoting Rocket Mortgage's Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes.

When Johnson and Scarbrough got to share Detroit's backfield the final two weeks of the season vs. Denver and Green Bay, the results were good.

They each averaged better than 4.0 yards per attempt in those contests, and the Lions averaged 4.6 and 6.8 yards per carry as a team in those last two games. Detroit had 171 rushing yards Week 17 against the Packers.

It was a small sample size late in the year, but Sanders was certainly impressed with what he saw.