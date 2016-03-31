Marvin Jones' route-running stood out to Lions

Mar 30, 2016 at 11:40 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

When Bob Quinn started evaluating free-agent receivers, he asked himself two very simple questions before beginning to stack the names in order of priority.

"Can he get open?"

"Can he catch the football?"

"Those are the two most important things," Quinn said last week at the NFL League Meetings. "There's other factors that go into it, but really when you boil it down, those are the two most important things."

When Marvin Jones' name came up for evaluation, the answer to both of those questions was an unequivocal yes, and so he jumped to the top of the priority list for Quinn and the Lions.

Quinn told detroitlions.com at the meetings that he'd had an eye on Jones dating back to last October when the free agent list first came out.

Quinn got his man as Jones signed a five-year deal with Detroit early in free agency. Jones joins Golden Tate, Theo Riddick, Eric Ebron and others in the Lions' new-look passing attack after the retirement of Calvin Johnson this offseason.

Jones had 65 catches in 2015 and only two drops. Of his 65 catches, 13 were for 20 yards or more.

"I thought Marvin was a very good route runner," Quinn said. "He's not just a one-dimensional receiver. He can run vertical routes, he can run short routes, he can run intermediate routes. He's got very good hands, so I think he's a guy that can get open and catch the football."

Head coach Jim Caldwell said his new receiver brings a "full arsenal" to Detroit's offense.

"Often times you're looking at individuals, particularly within our scheme, that can line up at a variety of different places and have the full arsenal in terms of routes that they run and types of routes and adaptability, because it'll change on the fly," Caldwell said.

"He can be anywhere within the context of the scheme. To have a guy that has that kind of versatility, I mean, he can run routes down the field, he's a very good route runner. He understands leverage. He's a guy that certainly will make some big plays for you. He's explosive."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions add Todd Wash, Seth Ryan, Kelvin Sheppard and Brian Duker to coaching staff

The Detroit Lions announced four additions to the coaching staff Wednesday.

news

Back from injury, Hyder Jr. is focused on the future

Defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. isn't giving much thought to the Achilles injury that prematurely ended his 2017 season.

news

Redding hoping to build on impressive offseason

After a pretty impressive offseason, undrafted free agent wide receiver Teo Redding knows he needs to continue to improve to make an impression.

news

O'HARA: How Lions have worked to build a run game

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what the Lions have done to build a running game this year, and some key events that made an impact in the past.

news

NFC NORTH: Where each team stands after offseason program

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand following the offseason training program.

news

O'HARA: What we learned from offseason program

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Lions offseason training program.

news

WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions finish offseason program

Catch up on all the Lions news from the past seven days with the Week in Review.

news

O'HARA: Lawson says Slay set higher standard for secondary

As Nevin Lawson prepares for his fifth season as a Lion, he feels that Darius Slay's performance last year set a higher standard.

news

Patricia bringing an intensity to Lions

The offseason program provided the first look at what to expect from the Lions under head coach Matt Patricia.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 Lions with breakout potential

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five Lions who have breakout potential.

news

Lions sign TE Sean McGrath and waive TE Wes Saxton

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday they have signed TE Sean McGrath and waived TE Wes Saxton.

news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who stood out this offseason?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Lions wrap up the offseason training program.

Advertising