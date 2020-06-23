Tuesday, Jun 23, 2020 09:55 AM

Martha Firestone Ford to step down as principal owner of Detroit Lions

Sheila Ford Hamp to succeed mother as team’s principal owner and chairman

Allen Park, Mich. - The Detroit Lions announced today that Martha Firestone Ford, who has led the Lions since 2014, has decided to step aside from her principal leadership role with the team.

Under the team's established plan, Mrs. Ford's daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp, has succeeded her mother as the team's principal owner and chairman. Mrs. Hamp has been active in team leadership and National Football League activities for several years in preparation for officially assuming team leadership.

MARTHA FIRESTONE FORD

"It has been a great honor for our family to be associated with the Lions and with the National Football League. I am gratified that this family tradition, which my husband and I began almost six decades ago, will continue under Sheila's guiding hand. It is clear to me that Sheila will provide superb leadership and is fully committed to competitive excellence and community involvement."

SHEILA FORD HAMP

"My mother has inspired all of us since taking on leadership of the Lions over six years ago. She has been a tireless leader to our family, our team and our community. Her smart decisions have given me a solid foundation to take the team forward. On behalf of the family and the team, I want to thank her for her countless contributions. I look forward to leading the Lions to excellence on and off the field."

Sheila Ford Hamp

Advertising