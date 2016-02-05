Marshall Faulk is a big fan of Theo Riddick

"I think Theo is a complete back," Faulk said during a media event Thursday. "Obviously, they use him sparingly (as a runner)."

Riddick split his time between receiver and running back at Notre Dame, and Faulk said he'd really like to see Riddick learn to play the running back position behind the line of scrimmage at this level.

"It's a tough situation for him because they have three guys there (Riddick, Ameer Abdullah and Joique Bell)," he said.

"They have a guy (Abdullah) that plays a lot of first downs, who can catch the ball just as well. You just don't have enough footballs to spread around. I want to see how he's going to continue to get the reps. It's hard. That's a tough backfield."

Abdullah, the team's second-round draft pick last year, led the Lions with 143 carries for 597 yards (4.2 average) with two touchdowns. Bell was second with 90 carries for 311 yards (3.5) and added four touchdowns.

Riddick wasn't even the team's third leading rusher. Quarterback Matthew Stafford earned that honor with 44 carries for 159 yards.

Riddick was fourth with 43 carries and just 133 yards (3.1 average). His career average per rush is just 2.9 yards, which doesn't exactly jump off the stat sheet.

Faulk described Riddick, who was drafted in the sixth round by Detroit as part of that terrific 2013 draft class, as the kind of back the New England Patriots have made famous over the years.

"We didn't think at the time Shane Vereen was that good, but now look at him," Faulk said. "And I think Theo could be that if he had more reps and more opportunity, but he's in a crowded backfield right now."