Marc Cisco named High School Coach of the Week

Detroit, MI—The Detroit Lions have named Marc Cisco of Byron Center High School the week eight recipient of the 2019 Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan High School Football Coach of the Week Program. On October 18, the Bulldogs defeated the Division 5 defending state champion and OK-Green Conference rival Hudsonville Unity Christian 33-20 to improve to 8-0. Currently, Byron Center is ranked #3 in Division 3. This Friday, Byron Center will look to go 9-0 in the regular season for the first time in school history as they travel to 1-7 Holland to take on the Dutch.
Currently, Cisco is in his 26th season of coaching and his 11th season as head coach at Byron Center. He has led the Bulldogs to the MHSAA State Playoffs in 7 seasons. Cisco was also head coach at Battle Creek Lakeview for 5 seasons. Cisco has been an assistant at Nebraska Wesleyan University, Battle Creek Lakeview, Byron Center and East Kentwood. Cisco's career record is 92-64 (59.0%).
Cisco's selection marks the first time in the 23-year history of the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week program that a father and son have won the award. Marc Cisco Sr. of Monroe Jefferson won the Coach of the Week Award after a 75-56 shootout victory over Grosse Ile in Week 3 of the 2010 season.
High School Football Coach of the Week Program
Each week throughout the 2019 nine-week high school football regular season, one coach that best demonstrates success on and off the field, develops players' character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program, will be recognized for his commitment to the team, school, and community. The winner is selected by a panel of high school football media members—Mick McCabe (Detroit Free Press), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (WOOD Radio-106.9 FM, Fox 17/Grand Rapids), James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle) and Scott DeCamp (MLive-Muskegon Chronicle).
This season's program will award $22,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, thanks to contributions from the Detroit Lions, the NFL Foundation, presenting partner, Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan and associate partner, Gatorade.
Each winning coach during the regular season will receive a $2,000 donation to his school's football program and a Gatorade performance package, compliments of Gatorade. At the conclusion of the 2019 Michigan High School Football season, the Lions will also select the High School Football Coach of the Year. This season's Coach of the Year will receive a $4,000 donation to his school's football program, in addition to the Gatorade performance package. All winners will receive a certificate signed by Lions' head coach Matt Patricia and National Football League (NFL) commissioner Roger Goodell, a personalized game ball as well as acknowledgement at the Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on December 15.
Currently in its' 23rd year, the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program has awarded $433,000 to high school football programs throughout the state of Michigan. For more information on the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program, contact Chris Fritzsching, Lions' Director of Football Education, at 313-262-2248.