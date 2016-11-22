Lions vs. Vikings practice report: Nov. 22

Detroit Lions
|Pos.
|Name
|Injury
|MONDAY*
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|Status
|DE
|Ezekiel Ansah
|ankle
|LP
|LP
|S
|Don Carey
|hamstring
|LP
|LP
|C/G
|Graham Glasgow
|ankle
|LP
|LP
|LB
|DeAndre Levy
|knee
|LP
|LP
|RB
|Theo Riddick
|ankle
|LP
|LP
|DT
|Khyri Thornton
|foot
|LP
|LP
Minnesota Vikings
|Pos.
|Name
|Injury
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|Status
|WR
|Stefon Diggs
|knee
|LP
|NP
|DT
|Sharrif Floyd
|knee
|NP
|NP
|CB
|Terence Newman
|neck
|NP
|NP
|S
|Andrew Sendejo
|illness
|not listed
|NP
|CB
|Marcus Sherels
|rib/ankle
|NP
|NP
|S
|Harrison Smith
|ankle
|NP
|NP
|DT
|Tom Johnson
|illness
|NP
|LP
|LB
|Eric Kendricks
|hip
|LP
|LP
|CB
|Captain Munnerlyn
|ankle
|LP
|LP
|CB
|Mackensie Alexander
|shoulder
|FP
|FP
*The Lions and Vikings did not practice Monday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.*
NP = Did not participate in practice
LP = Limited participation in practice
FP = Full participation
NL = Not listed
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a players normal repetitions
Out = Will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain if a player will play