Lions vs. Titans injury report: Sept. 16

Detroit Lions
|Pos.
|Name
|Injury
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Status
|LB
|DeAndre Levy
|quad
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Doubtful
|DE
|Ezekiel Ansah
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|CB
|Adairius Barnes
|ankle
|LP
|NP
|LP
|Questionable
|TE
|Cole Wick
|shoulder
|LP
|NP
|LP
|Questionable
Tennessee Titans
|Pos.
|Name
|Injury
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Status
|LB
|Derrick Morgan
|hamstring
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|WR
|Kendall Wright
|hamstring
|LP
|NP
|NP
|Out
*
*
NP = Did not participate in practice
LP = Limited participation in practice
FP = Full participation
NL = Not listed
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a players normal repetitions
Out = Will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain if a player will play