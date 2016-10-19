Lions vs. Redskins practice report: Oct. 19

Detroit Lions
|Pos.
|Name
|Injury
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Status
|TE
|Eric Ebron
|ankle/knee
|NP
|LB
|DeAndre Levy
|knee/quad
|NP
|DT
|Haloti Ngata
|shoulder
|NP
|RB
|Theo Riddick
|ankle
|NP
|DE
|Ezekiel Ansah
|ankle
|LP
|G
|Larry Warford
|groin
|LP
|RB
|Dwayne Washington
|ankle
|LP
Washington Redskins
|Pos.
|Name
|Injury
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Status
|WR
|Josh Doctson
|achilles
|NP
|WR
|DeSean Jackson
|shoulder
|NP
|DE
|Chris Baker
|knee/toe
|LP
|S
|Su'a Cravens
|concussion
|LP
|C
|Spencer Long
|knee
|LP
|LB
|Trent Murphy
|shoulder/knee
|LP
|TE
|Jordan Reed
|concussion
|LP
|T
|Trent Williams
|knee
|LP
|CB
|Josh Norman
|wrist
|FP
|CB
|Dashaun Phillips
|hamstring
|FP
|LB
|Martrell Spaight
|shoulder
|FP
*
*
NP = Did not participate in practice
LP = Limited participation in practice
FP = Full participation
NL = Not listed
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a players normal repetitions
Out = Will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain if a player will play