Lions vs. Redskins injury report: Oct. 21

Oct 21, 2016 at 08:54 AM

Detroit Lions

Pos.NameInjuryWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAYStatus
TE Eric Ebron ankle/knee NP NP NP Out
LB DeAndre Levy knee/quad NP NP NP Out
DT Haloti Ngata shoulder NP NP NP Out
RB Theo Riddick ankle NP NP NP Out
T Corey Robinson ankle not listed NP NP Out
DE Ezekiel Ansah ankle LP LP LP Questionable
G Larry Warford groin LP LP LP Questionable
RB Dwayne Washington ankle LP LP LP Questionable
LB Tahir Whitehead abdomen not listed LP LP Questionable

Washington Redskins

Pos.NameInjuryWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAYStatus
WR Josh Doctson achilles NP NP NP  
TE Jordan Reed concussion LP NP NP Out
WR DeSean Jackson shoulder NP NP LP Questionable
DE Chris Baker knee/toe LP FP FP  
S Su'a Cravens concussion LP FP FP  
DT Cullen Jenkins not injury related not listed NP FP  
C Spencer Long knee LP FP FP  
LB Trent Murphy shoulder/knee LP FP FP  
CB Josh Norman wrist FP FP FP  
CB Dashaun Phillips hamstring FP FP FP  
LB Martrell Spaight shoulder FP FP FP  
T Trent Williams knee LP FP FP  

* Redskins WR Josh Doctson was placed on Reserve/Injured Friday
*

NP = Did not participate in practice
LP = Limited participation in practice
FP = Full participation
NL = Not listed

Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a players normal repetitions

Out = Will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain if a player will play



This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Detroit Lions Monday Night Football: What fans can expect

The Detroit Lions will be in the Monday Night Football spotlight as they face the Las Vegas Raiders at Ford Field on October 30 (kickoff 8:15 PM ET).
news

Eric Sweeney of Ubly High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week - Week 9

The Detroit Lions have named Eric Sweeney of Ubly High School the week nine recipient of the 2023 High School Football Coach of the Week program.
news

Steve Herrick of Corunna High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week - Week 8

The Detroit Lions have named Steve Herrick of Corunna High School the week eight recipient of the 2023 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Don Jess of Charlevoix High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week - Week 7

The Detroit Lions have named Don Jess of Charlevoix High School the week seven recipient of the 2023 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Larry Witham of North Muskegon High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week - Week 6

The Detroit Lions have named Larry Witham of North Muskegon High School the week six recipient of the 2023 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Detroit Lions announce new Wally Triplett Rotational Fellowship Program

Applications open now at www.detroitlions.com/careers
news

Bob Meyer of Auburn Hills Avondale High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week - Week 5

The Detroit Lions have named Bob Meyer of Auburn Hills Avondale High School the week five recipient of the 2023 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Brent Cummings of Rockford High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week - Week 4

The Detroit Lions have named Brent Cummings of Rockford High School the week four recipient of the 2023 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Detroit Lions to host NFL's first "Women in Football" game dedicated to celebrating women in the sport

The Detroit Lions announced today their Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons will be themed "Women in Football" to celebrate the countless ways in which women impact the game of football.
news

Jake Weingartz of Davison High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week - Week 3

The Detroit Lions have named Jake Weingartz of Davison High School the week three recipient of the 2023 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Gary Houghton of Mason High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week - Week 2

The Detroit Lions have named Gary Houghton of Mason High School the week two recipient of the 2023 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Strength in Numbers: Detroit Lions Analytics Mentorship Program returns for a second season

The Detroit Lions today announced the club will be continuing the Strength in Numbers: Detroit Lions Analytics Mentorship Program.
Advertising