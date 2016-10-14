Lions vs. Rams injury report: Oct. 14

Detroit Lions
|Pos.
|Name
|Injury
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Status
|TE
|Eric Ebron
|ankle/knee
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|LB
|DeAndre Levy
|knee/quad
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|DT
|Haloti Ngata
|shoulder
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|RB
|Theo Riddick
|ankle
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|DE
|Ezekiel Ansah
|ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|WR
|Anquan Boldin
|ankle
|NP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|S
|Don Carey
|ribs
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|DT
|A'Shawn Robinson
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|G
|Laken Tomlinson
|neck
|NP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|G
|Larry Warford
|hip
|LP
|NP
|NP
|Questionable
|RB
|Dwayne Washington
|ankle
|NP
|NP
|LP
|Questionable
Los Angeles Rams
|Pos.
|Name
|Injury
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Status
|CB
|Trumaine Johnson
|ankle
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|DT
|Michael Brockers
|hip
|NP
|NP
|LP
|Questionable
|DE
|William Hayes
|ankle
|NP
|NP
|LP
|Questionable
|WR
|Brian Quick
|ankle
|not listed
|not listed
|LP
|Questionable
|DE
|Robert Quinn
|shoulder
|NP
|NP
|LP
|Questionable
|G
|Cody Wichmann
|ankle
|NP
|NP
|LP
|Questionable
**The Rams did not practice Thursday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.
*
NP = Did not participate in practice
LP = Limited participation in practice
FP = Full participation
NL = Not listed
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a players normal repetitions
Out = Will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain if a player will play