Lions vs. Packers practice report: Dec. 28

Dec 28, 2016 at 07:53 AM

Detroit Lions

Pos.NameInjuryWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAYStatus
RB Theo Riddick wrist NP      
WR Andre Roberts shoulder NP      
CB Darius Slay hamstring LP      
C Travis Swanson concussion LP      
LB DeAndre Levy knee LP      
S Miles Killebrew eye FP      
QB Matthew Stafford right finger FP      

Green Bay Packers

Pos.NameInjuryWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAYStatus
WR Randall Cobb ankle NP      
RB Christine Michael not injury related NP      
LB Julius Peppers not injury related NP      
RB James Starks concussion NP      
LB Jayrone Elliott hand LP      
G T.J. Lang foot LP      
C/G JC Tretter knee LP      
T Bryan Bulaga shoulder FP      
CB LaDarious Gunter elbow FP      
LB Clay Matthews shoulder FP      
LB Nick Perry hand FP      
CB Damarious Randall shoulder FP      
QB Aaron Rodgers calf FP      

NP = Did not participate in practice
LP = Limited participation in practice
FP = Full participation
NL = Not listed

Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a players normal repetitions

Out = Will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain if a player will play



