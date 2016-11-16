Lions vs. Jaguars practice report: Nov. 16

Nov 16, 2016 at 08:08 AM

Detroit Lions

Pos.NameInjuryWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAYStatus
CB Adairius Barnes illness NP      
DE Ezekiel Ansah ankle LP      
LB DeAndre Levy knee LP      
RB Theo Riddick ankle LP      
T Riley Reiff illness FP      
CB Darius Slay hamstring FP      

Jacksonville Jaguars

Pos.NameInjuryWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAYStatus
DE Chris Smith eye NP      
LB Telvin Smith not injury related NP      
LT Kelvin Beachum knee LP      
WR Bryan Walters concussion LP      


NP = Did not participate in practice
LP = Limited participation in practice
FP = Full participation
NL = Not listed

Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a players normal repetitions

Out = Will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain if a player will play



This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

