Lions vs. Jaguars practice report: Nov. 16

Detroit Lions
|Pos.
|Name
|Injury
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Status
|CB
|Adairius Barnes
|illness
|NP
|DE
|Ezekiel Ansah
|ankle
|LP
|LB
|DeAndre Levy
|knee
|LP
|RB
|Theo Riddick
|ankle
|LP
|T
|Riley Reiff
|illness
|FP
|CB
|Darius Slay
|hamstring
|FP
Jacksonville Jaguars
|Pos.
|Name
|Injury
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Status
|DE
|Chris Smith
|eye
|NP
|LB
|Telvin Smith
|not injury related
|NP
|LT
|Kelvin Beachum
|knee
|LP
|WR
|Bryan Walters
|concussion
|LP
|
NP = Did not participate in practice
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Out = Will not play