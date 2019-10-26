Lions vs. Giants: How to watch, listen and follow

Oct 26, 2019 at 05:55 PM

The Detroit Lions host the New York Giants at 1:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Oct. 27. If you can't make it to Ford Field, here are all the ways to follow the game.

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

  • Play-by-play: Kenny Albert
  • Color: Charles Davis
  • Field Reporter: Pam Oliver

TV map: See where the Lions-Giants matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.

506-map-Week8

Live streaming: New in 2019, fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices through Yahoo! Sports. Links to watch become available once the game begins.

Postgame show: Watch Lions Postgame Live presented by Sling TV immediately following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Twitter. The show includes live press conferences, analysis, clips from the locker room and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: 760 | WJR-AM

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color: Lomas Brown

Click here to view a complete list of affiliate stations.

For fans in the Detroit market, a radio broadcast of the game can be heard via Tune In on DetroitLions.com or through the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

