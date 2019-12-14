Lions vs. Buccaneers: How to watch, listen and follow

Dec 14, 2019 at 04:04 PM

The Detroit Lions return to Ford Field this weekend and will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, Dec. 15. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

Play-by-play: Dick Stockton

Analyst: Mark Schlereth

Sideline Reporter: Jennifer Hale

TV map: See where the Lions-Bucs matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.

Week-15-506Map

Live streaming: New in 2019, fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices through Yahoo! Sports. Links to watch become available once the game begins.

Postgame show: Watch Lions Postgame Live presented by Sling TV immediately following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Twitter. The show includes live press conferences, analysis, clips from the locker room and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: 760 | WJR-AM

Play-by-play: Dan Miller

Color commentary: Lomas Brown

Click here to view a complete list of affiliate stations.

For fans in the Detroit market, a radio broadcast of the game can be heard via Tune In on DetroitLions.com or through the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

