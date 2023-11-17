Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 69: Lions vs. Bears preview & a look at the NFC North with Robert Mays

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is back in the Allen Park studios to get you set for Sunday's divisional matchup between the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears. First, Tim is joined by Robert Mays, host of "The Athletic Football Show," to discuss the Lions' big win over the Chargers in Week 10 before previewing this week's game. Tim and Robert break down Jared Goff's performance in 2023, how important Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta have been to the offense and then hit on recent developments with the Bears and Vikings as Justin Fields and Josh Dobbs take over at quarterback. After that, Tim is joined by producer PJ Clark to break down the Key Matchups for Lions vs. Bears at Ford Field, including Aidan Hutchinson vs. Darnell Wright and Penei Sewell vs. new Bears edge Montez Sweat. Check back on Sunday for postgame coverage of Lions vs. Bears!