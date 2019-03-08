Lions to host seventh annual Taste of the Lions

Mar 08, 2019 at 06:06 AM

DETROIT- The Detroit Lions are hosting the seventh annual Taste of the Lions at Ford Field on Wednesday, May 15 in partnership with Miller Lite, Henry Ford Health System, Crown Royal, Bodman, U.S. Park, Kroger, and Green Safe Products. This strolling food and wine event will feature dozens of Metro Detroit's top restaurants and an opportunity to meet the 2019 Detroit Lions, along with coaches and Lions Legends.

General admission ($175 plus fees) and VIP ($400 plus fees) tickets go on sale Friday, March 15 at 10AM and will be available at www.DetroitLions.com/TasteoftheLions. Season Ticket Members will be offered a discounted presale via email.

Local chefs will prepare a signature dish from their restaurants for guests to sample. Several featured restaurants will include Slows BBQ, Green Dot Stables, Johnny Noodle King, Detroit Kitchen Connect, and Treat Dreams. VIP guests will enjoy a private cocktail reception in the MGM Grand Detroit Tunnel Club and early access to food stations on the main concourse.

Players will be available for meet and greet opportunities. Exclusive merchandise for autographs will be available for purchase during the event; OUTSIDE ITEMS WILL NOT BE PERMITTED. This year's event will also include a silent auction.

Taste of the Lions is an extension of the league's own Taste of the NFL program which began in 1992. The annual event is held the night before the Super Bowl in the hosting city and brings together the country's elite chefs to raise funds for local food banks.

Event proceeds benefit Detroit Lions community partner Eastern Market and their community outreach programming. As the regional food hub for metropolitan Detroit, Eastern Market supports the city's economic and social health. Eastern Market's collaboration with the Detroit Lions leverages the bounty of regional agriculture to build a healthier Detroit by improving access to fresh food options in underserved areas. 

To purchase tickets or for more information, please visit www.DetroitLions.com/TasteoftheLions.

