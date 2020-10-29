Lions to host 500 friends & family vs. Colts Nov. 1

Oct 29, 2020 at 08:25 AM

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions announced today that the team will host a limited number of friends and family at Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts (Nov. 1, 1p.m. EST). Per current Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) guidelines, the capacity of coaching and player guests for this weekend's game at Ford Field will be 500.

"Hosting friends and family this Sunday against the Colts is a great step towards our goal of welcoming fans back to Ford Field this season,' said team president and CEO Rod Wood. "With health and safety being the top priority, this is an opportunity to further evaluate new stadium protocols on a larger scale. We continue to collaborate with local, state and national health officials on increasing capacity for our remaining home games.

Since the onset of the pandemic earlier this year, Ford Field has taken necessary precautions in every aspect of its day-to-day operations to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches, staff, partners and all persons entering the stadium. Under the advice of disease control specialists and health officials throughout the country new protocols have been implemented for 2020 game days and include:

  • Digital ticketing and cashless gameday
  • Masks required in every part of Ford Field's campus, including parking lots and entry gates
  • Guests must stay in assigned seats and pods, and cannot move to other open seats in the seating bowl
  • Smoking sections at Ford Field are no longer available
  • All restrooms throughout the building now have touch-free faucets along with touch-free toilets, urinals and paper towel dispensers
  • All water fountains are turned off per MDHHS guidelines

"Detroit Lions Season Ticket Members are the lifeblood of our team and organization,' said Wood. "We appreciate their patience and understanding while we work though unprecedented times and will makes sure they are the first to know about opportunities to attend games this season."

Related Content

news

Steve Czerwon of Muskegon Catholic Central High School named Coach of the Week

The Detroit Lions have named Steve Czerwon of Muskegon Catholic Central High School the week-six recipient of the 2020 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Lions announce roster moves

news

Lions announce roster moves

The Detroit Lions announced three roster moves Thursday.
news

Lions announce roster moves

news

Shawn Griffith of Constantine High School named Coach of the Week

The Detroit Lions have named Shawn Griffith of Constantine High School the week five recipient of the 2020 High School Football Coach of the Week Program
news

Cody Francis of Hopkins High School named Coach of the Week

The Detroit Lions have named Cody Francis of Hopkins High School the week four recipient of the 2020 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Joe Smokevitch of Johannesburg-Lewiston named High School Coach of the Week

The Detroit Lions have named Joe Smokevitch of Johannesburg-Lewiston High School the week three recipient of the 2020 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Lions activate S Jayron Kearse

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have activated S Jayron Kearse from the Exempt/Commissioner Permission list.
news

Pete Schermerhorn of Portage Northern High School named Coach of the Week

The Detroit Lions have named Pete Schermerhorn of Portage Northern High School the week two recipient of the 2020 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Jermain Crowell of Belleville High School named Coach of the Week

The Detroit Lions have named Jermain Crowell of Belleville High School the week one recipient of the 2020 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Lions announce roster moves

The Detroit Lions announced four roster moves Saturday.

Advertising