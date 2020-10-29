Lions to host 500 friends & family vs. Colts Nov. 1

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions announced today that the team will host a limited number of friends and family at Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts (Nov. 1, 1p.m. EST). Per current Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) guidelines, the capacity of coaching and player guests for this weekend's game at Ford Field will be 500.

"Hosting friends and family this Sunday against the Colts is a great step towards our goal of welcoming fans back to Ford Field this season,' said team president and CEO Rod Wood. "With health and safety being the top priority, this is an opportunity to further evaluate new stadium protocols on a larger scale. We continue to collaborate with local, state and national health officials on increasing capacity for our remaining home games.

Since the onset of the pandemic earlier this year, Ford Field has taken necessary precautions in every aspect of its day-to-day operations to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches, staff, partners and all persons entering the stadium. Under the advice of disease control specialists and health officials throughout the country new protocols have been implemented for 2020 game days and include:

Digital ticketing and cashless gameday

Masks required in every part of Ford Field's campus, including parking lots and entry gates

Guests must stay in assigned seats and pods, and cannot move to other open seats in the seating bowl

Smoking sections at Ford Field are no longer available

All restrooms throughout the building now have touch-free faucets along with touch-free toilets, urinals and paper towel dispensers

All water fountains are turned off per MDHHS guidelines