Lions tender three exclusive rights free agents

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have tendered the following exclusive rights free agents:
FB Jason Cabinda
P Jack Fox
T Matt Nelson
The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday the team's 2021 coaching staff.
The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have hired Antwaan Randle El as the team's wide receivers coach.
The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they have hired Dom Capers as senior defensive assistant.
The Detroit Lions have named Rob Zimmerman of DeWitt High School the 2020 Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Year.
The Detroit Lions announced three additions to the coaching staff Friday.
The Detroit Lions announced today that Aubrey Pleasant has been named the team's pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach.
The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that Anthony Lynn has been named the team's new offensive coordinator.
The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have added Ray Agnew and John Dorsey to the team's player personnel staff.
The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that Dave Fipp has been named the team's new special teams coordinator.