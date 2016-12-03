Lions sign WR TJ Jones to active roster and activate DE Armonty Bryant

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed WR TJ Jones to the active roster from the practice squad and activated DE Armonty Bryant from Exempt/Commissioner Permission. The team also signed RB Mike James to the practice squad.

In addition, the Lions have waived CB Johnthan Banks and RB Justin Forsett.

James (5-10, 223) returns to Detroit after most recently spending time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he appeared in four games. He joined the Lions practice squad earlier this season on October 3 before being released on October 25.