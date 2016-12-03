Lions sign WR TJ Jones to active roster and activate DE Armonty Bryant

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed WR TJ Jones to the active roster from the practice squad and activated DE Armonty Bryant from Exempt/Commissioner Permission. The team also signed RB Mike James to the practice squad.
In addition, the Lions have waived CB Johnthan Banks and RB Justin Forsett.
James (5-10, 223) returns to Detroit after most recently spending time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he appeared in four games. He joined the Lions practice squad earlier this season on October 3 before being released on October 25.
Originally drafted by the Buccaneers in the sixth round (189th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Miami (Fla.), James' career totals include 83 carries for 351 yards, as well as 15 receptions for 60 yards in 23 career games (three starts).