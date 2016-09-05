Lions sign WR Isaac Fruechte and LB Steve Longa to practice squad

Sep 05, 2016 at 05:20 AM

Allen Park, Mich. –The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed WR Isaac Fruechte and LB Steve Longa to the team's practice squad. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Fruechte (6-3, 210) entered the NFL last season as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Minnesota Vikings out of the University of Minnesota. He spent the 2015 season as a member of the Vikings' practice squad.

An undrafted rookie free agent with the Seattle Seahawks earlier this offseason, Longa (6-0, 241) joins the Lions practice squad following a three-year career at Rutgers (2013-15). He started all 37 games he played in for the Scarlet Knights.

