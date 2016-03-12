Lions sign unrestricted free agent S Rafael Bush

Allen Park, Mich. –The Detroit Lions announced Saturday that they have signed unrestricted free agent S Rafael Bush. Contract terms were not disclosed.
Bush enters his sixth NFL season following previous stints with the Atlanta Falcons (2010), Denver Broncos (2011) and New Orleans Saints (2012-15). In 2015, he played in the Saints' season opener at Arizona before being placed on Reserve/Injured for the remainder of the season.
Originally signed by the Falcons as an undrafted rookie free agent out of South Carolina State in 2010, Bush's career totals include 46 games (14 starts), 104 tackles (78 solo), one interception, eight pass defenses, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.
