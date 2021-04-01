Lions sign unrestricted free agent CB Corn Elder

Apr 01, 2021 at 03:45 PM

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agent CB Corn Elder. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

Elder appeared in 16 games (one start) for the Carolina Panthers last season, registering 37 total tackles, three pass defenses and one forced fumble.

He originally entered the NFL with the Panthers after being selected in the fifth round (152nd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Miami (Fla.) and also had a stint on the New York Giants' practice squad in 2019.

In 30 career games (one start), he has produced 40 total tackles, three pass defenses and one forced fumble.

