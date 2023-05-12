Lions sign three 2023 NFL Draft selections

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed the following 2023 NFL Draft picks:
- QB Hendon Hooker – Tennessee
- OL Colby Sorsdal – William & Mary
- WR Antoine Green – North Carolina
In addition, the Lions have signed the following undrafted rookie free agents:
- OL Brad Cecil – South Florida
- WR Chase Cota – Oregon
- LB Isaac Darkangelo – Illinois
- DL Cory Durden – North Carolina State
- OL Connor Galvin – Baylor
- CB Steven Gilmore – Marshall
- RB Mohamed Ibrahim – Minnesota
- S Brandon Joseph – Notre Dame
- QB Adrian Martinez – Kansas State
- DL Zach Morton – Akron
- LB Trevor Nowaske – Saginaw Valley State
- DL Chris Smith – Notre Dame
- OL Ryan Swoboda – Central Florida
- CB Starling Thomas V – UAB
- WR Keytaon Thompson – Virginia