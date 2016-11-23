Lions sign QB Jake Rudock to active roster from practice squad

Allen Park, Mich. –The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed QB Jake Rudock to the active roster from the practice squad.
Rudock was drafted by the Lions in the sixth round (191st overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of the University of Michigan. He played one season for the Wolverines (2015) after beginning his college career at Iowa.
In the 2016 NFL Preseason, Rudock appeared in all four games for the Lions and finished 30-of-51 passing for 333 yards and four touchdowns with a passer rating of 96.3.